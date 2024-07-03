Eighty Jewellers Ltd Summary

Eighty Jewellers Limited was originally incorporated as Eighty Jewellers Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956, with a Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, on September 15, 2010. The Company was converted to Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Eighty Jewellers Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh on October 29, 2021. Eighty jewellers is in Glittering Legacy with Anopchand Tilokchand Group. Embedded within the illustrious Anopchand Tilokchand Group, the Company holds the prestigious position of a master franchiser for Anopchand Tilokchand Jewellers Private Limited. Their expertise lies in trading exquisite jewellery, watches, and luxury items crafted from gold, silver, diamonds, and platinum, adorned with precious and semi-precious stones. Along with the Franchisee stores Eighty jewellers operate its own retail outlet.As a part of Anopchand Tilokchand Group in the Jewellery sector in and around Chhattisgarh, the Company is primarily involved in business of trading in various jewelleries, ornaments, watches and luxury articles made out of gold, silver, diamonds and platinum studded with precious and semi-precious stones under the B2B model in the name Anopchand Tilokchand Jewellers. The product portfolio includes rings, earrings, armlet, pendants, gajrahs, nose rings, bracelets, chains, necklaces, bangles, watches, luxury items and other wedding jewellery. It products cater to the customers across high-end, mid-market and value market segments.Currently, the Company sell all jewellery and related products to sub-franchisee store at Korba, Chhattisgarh and retail store at Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. These jewelleries and related articles are sold under a B2B model as wholesaler to M/s. Grand Bhagwati who operate the showroom located at Bilaspur. The Company is currently operating on a B2B business Model and offer its customers a broad variety of jewelleries, ornaments, watches and luxury articles made out of gold, silver, diamonds and platinum studded with precious and semi-precious stones to cater to both regional and modern tastes. The Company deal in diamond and silver jewellery and ornaments as well . Apart from this, it procure majority stock of jewellery from the Group Companies, Anopchand Tilokchand Jewelers Private Limited and Adorable Jewels India Pvt. Ltd. who undertake the major designing and job work of its products. But sometimes, the Company get the items manufactured from independent job workers depending upon the customer requirements and taste.The Company deals only in jewellery certified by BIS Hallmark. The BIS hallmark is a mark of conformity widely accepted by the consumer bestow the additional confidence to the consumer on the purity of its gold jewellery. To reach up to the utmost customer satisfaction level, the Company focus on jewelleries based on the customer preferences. Being a customer-centric company, its prime focus is to attain the utmost client satisfaction by offering them quality products. The Company strives at all times is to provide products that offers customers designs with desired finish and quality.In 2013, the Company opened a branch in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. In 2014 dated 07 April, the Company entered into franchise agreement with Anopchand Tilokchand Jewellers Private Limited. Apart from this, it made arrangement with Sub-franchisee i.e., M/s. Chhattisgarh Sales Corporation for opening of Showroom at Korba, Chhattisgarh.In 2018, the Company started selling goods with M/s. Grand Bhagwati Store at Bilaspur under Anopchand Tilokchand name. The Company opened a Branch in Andheri (W), Mumbai to enhance online trading business and sold Ahmedabad Branch in Gujarat.In April 2022, the Company came up with an IPO of 27,00,000 Fresh Issue of Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 11.07 Crores.