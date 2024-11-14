Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Eighty Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024 alongwith the Limited Review Report of Auditor thereon. With respect to the above captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, November 14, 2024, have inter alia considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and other applicable regulations, please find enclosed Un-Audited Financial Results for the Half- Year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Eighty Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider review and approve Board s Report for the year ended 31st March 2024 along with the annexure thereon; 2.To consider and appoint M/s. Anil Agrawal & Associates Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25; 3.Convening of 14th Annual General Meeting and approval of draft Notice thereof; 4.To consider and approve appointment of M/s. Anil Agrawal & Associates Company Secretaries as the scrutinizer to the 14th Annual General Meeting. we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 31.08.2024, has inter alia considered the followings: 1.Approved Boards Report for the year ended March 31, 2024 along with annexure thereon; 2.The 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held physically on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12 Noon at registered office of the Company. 3.September 21, 2024 have been fixed as the cut-off date for determining the list of shareholders for eligibility to vote through remote e-voting and at venue of AGM and; 4.Approved the appointment of M/s. Anil Agrawal & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25; 5.Approved the appointment of M/s. Anil Agrawal & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as the Scrutinizers for conducting the remote e-voting and voting process. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 14 May 2024

Eighty Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following businesses: 1. To Consider and approve the Audited financial Results of the Company for the half year ended March 31 2024 alongwith the Audited results for entire financial year and Auditor Report thereon. 2. To consider and appoint M/s. Kala Parakh and Farishta Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Further in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Window for trading dealing in the securities of the Company shall continue to be closed for all Designated Persons (as defined in the code) and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on 22nd May 2024.This is for your kind information please. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held on 22.05.2023. Please find attached herewith Audited Financial Results for the half and year ended March 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

