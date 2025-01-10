To the Members of

Ekam Leasing and Finance Co. Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Ekam Leasing and Finance Co. Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects / possible effects of our observations stated in "Basis for Qualified Opinion" section below, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, the Profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

Attention is drawn to:

a) Pursuant to the provisions of section 203 of the Companies Act, the company is mandated to appoint the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), we draw attention to the fact that the Company is failed to appoint a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) throughout the year.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit qualified opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the above information, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and to take actions as per the applicable laws and regulations.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Companys management is responsible for assessing the ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

* Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

* Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

* Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

* Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

* Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

Except for the matter described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion given above, we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

a. Except for the matter described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion given above and paragraph 2(i)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

b. The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

c. Except for the matter described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion given above, in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act,;

d. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(a) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph2(i)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

e. The matters described in "Basis of Qualified Opinion" paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

f. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not paid any managerial remuneration during the year;

I. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company does not have any pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

e) The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

f) Based on our examination which included test checks and information given to us, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares, hence we are unable to comment on audit trail feature of the said software."

"As the proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ending 31st March 2024."

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Ekam Leasing and Finance Co. Limited of even date)

Report on the matters specified in paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

i. In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment and intangible assets: -

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company does not own any intangible assets, therefore, Para 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of property, plant and equipment to cover all the assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) There is no immovable property held by the Company and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and does not own any intangible assets.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Companys business does not involve inventories and, accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits. Hence, Para 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. (a) Since the companys principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(a) of the order is not applicable to it.

(b) In our opinion, the terms and conditions of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Being a Non-Banking Finance Company, there are instances where the repayment of principal and interest are not as per the stipulated terms.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and as per rescheduled terms and conditions, there are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies and any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) As the principal business of company is to give loans, para 3(iii)(e) is not applicable to the company.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies and any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the

provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 of the Act for any of the services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

>There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company, there are no dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess, goods and service tax and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there is no income surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account.

ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender as at the balance sheet date.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation give to us, company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of the examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of the examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, report under section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4 was not required to be filed. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of the examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management, no whistle blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanation and records made available by the company, the Company has complied with the provision of Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xvi. (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We were unable to obtain any of the internal audit reports of the Company, hence the internal audit reports have not been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable.

xvi. (a) The Company is required to and has been registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 as an Non Deposit Taking Systemically Important Investment and Credit Company.

(b) The Company has conducted non-banking financial activities during the year and the Company holds a valid Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group has not any CIC of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, there were no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guaranteenor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Hence, the reporting under paragraph (xx)(a) to (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of the Standalone financial statements of the company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For M.B. Gupta & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 006928N Mahesh B. Gupta Partner Membership No. 085469 UDIN: 24085469BKEZPC9186 Place: Noida Date: May 30, 2024

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Ekam Leasing and Finance Co. Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statementsunder Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference of financial statements of Ekam Leasing and Finance Co. Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls based on the financial statements based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with references to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial control with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies and procedures may deteriorate.

For M.B. Gupta & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 006928N Mahesh B. Gupta Partner Membership No. 085469 UDIN: 24085469BKEZPC9186 Place: Noida Date: May 30, 2024

Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Master Direction - Non-Banking Financial

Companies Auditors Report (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016

To,

The Board of Directors

Ekam Leasing and Finance Company Limited

Dear Sirs,

1. We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of Ekam Leasing and Finance Co. Limited ("the Company") which comprises of Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information on which we have issued our qualified report dated May 30, 2024.

Managements Responsibility

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

3. The Management is also responsible for compliance with the provisions of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and other relevant directions, circulars, notifications, as amended, issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and for providing all required information to RBI.

Auditors Responsibility

4. Pursuant to the requirements of Non-Banking Financial Companies Auditors Report (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 (the Directions) issued by the Reserve Bank of India (the RBI), it is our responsibility to examine the books and records of the Company and report on the matters specified in Para 3 and 4 of the said Directions to the extent applicable to the Company.

5. We conducted our examination in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit Reports and Certificates for Special Purposes issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

6. The Guidance Note requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

7. We have complied with the relevant applicable requirements of the Standard on Quality Control (SQC) 1, Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Historical Financial Information, and Other Assurance and Related Services Engagements.

Conclusion

8. Except for the matter described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion given in our Independent Auditors Report and based on our examination of the books and records of the Company as produced for our examination and the information and explanations given to us we report that: -

(i) The Company had applied for registration as provided in section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and has been granted certificate of registration by Reserve Bank of India on March 07, 1998 vide Registration No. 14.00332.

(ii) The Company is entitled to hold the certificate of registration to carry on the business of Non-banking financial institution without accepting public deposits as on March 31, 2024.

(iii) The Company has Net Owned Fund (NOF) of INR 339.39 Lakhs as on March 31, 2024 calculated in accordance with the "Master Direction - Non-Banking Financial Company –Non-Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016" and therefore, meets the criteria of required Net Owned Fund.

(iv) The Board of Directors has passed the resolution for non-acceptance of any public deposits in its meeting held April 12, 2023.

(v) The Company has not accepted any public deposits during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(vi) The Company has complied with the prudential norms relating to income recognition, accounting standards, asset classification and provisioning for bad and doubtful debts as applicable to it in terms of Non-Banking Financial Company – Non-Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016, in so far as the same are applicable to the Company.

(vii)The Company is a Non-Systemically Important Non-deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company and therefore the reporting under Paragraph 3(C)(iv) is not applicable to the Company.

(viii)The Company is not Micro Finance Institutions (MFI) as defined in the Non-Banking Financial Company – Non-Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and Non-Banking Financial Company - Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company and Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

Restriction on Use

Our report has been issued solely for meeting our responsibilities in relation to the compliance with the Directions. Our report should not to be used for any other purpose or by any person other than the addressees of this report. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come save where expressly agreed by our prior consent in writing.