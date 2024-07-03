iifl-logo-icon 1
Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd Share Price

9.19
(-2.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:07:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.65
  • Day's High9.88
  • 52 Wk High10.41
  • Prev. Close9.46
  • Day's Low9.05
  • 52 Wk Low 4.75
  • Turnover (lac)1.92
  • P/E30.52
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value5.19
  • EPS0.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.51
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Dec, 2024

arrow

Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.69%

Non-Promoter- 72.30%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.39

-0.1

0.2

0.11

Net Worth

3.39

2.9

3.2

3.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.13

-1.79

2.44

-0.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.65

0.63

0.57

0.49

0.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.65

0.63

0.57

0.49

0.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.65

0.05

0.06

0.04

0.7

View Annually Results

Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rakesh Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Saurabh Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Sharma

Independent Director

Rashi Varshney

Independent Director

Jitendra Kumar Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd

Summary

Ekam Leasing & Finance Co. Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 as a Public Limited Company, with Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Company was registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC). It got listed on Stock Exchange of Bombay and Delhi. The main business activities of the Company is financing and leasing.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd share price today?

The Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.19 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd is ₹5.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd is 30.52 and 1.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd is ₹4.75 and ₹10.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd?

Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.32%, 3 Years at 4.04%, 1 Year at 41.62%, 6 Month at 70.14%, 3 Month at 24.31% and 1 Month at 11.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.70 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 72.30 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

