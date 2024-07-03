Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹9.65
Prev. Close₹9.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.92
Day's High₹9.88
Day's Low₹9.05
52 Week's High₹10.41
52 Week's Low₹4.75
Book Value₹5.19
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.51
P/E30.52
EPS0.31
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.39
-0.1
0.2
0.11
Net Worth
3.39
2.9
3.2
3.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.13
-1.79
2.44
-0.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.65
0.63
0.57
0.49
0.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.65
0.63
0.57
0.49
0.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.65
0.05
0.06
0.04
0.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rakesh Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Saurabh Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Sharma
Independent Director
Rashi Varshney
Independent Director
Jitendra Kumar Mishra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd
Summary
Ekam Leasing & Finance Co. Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 as a Public Limited Company, with Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Company was registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC). It got listed on Stock Exchange of Bombay and Delhi. The main business activities of the Company is financing and leasing.
Read More
The Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.19 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd is ₹5.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd is 30.52 and 1.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd is ₹4.75 and ₹10.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.32%, 3 Years at 4.04%, 1 Year at 41.62%, 6 Month at 70.14%, 3 Month at 24.31% and 1 Month at 11.43%.
