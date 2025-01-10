Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.39
-0.1
0.2
0.11
Net Worth
3.39
2.9
3.2
3.11
Minority Interest
Debt
3.85
3.57
3.31
3.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.24
6.47
6.51
6.16
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.02
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.3
0.31
0.31
0.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.28
0.44
0.31
0.32
Networking Capital
0.53
0.04
0.6
0.59
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.65
0.72
0.7
0.69
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.12
-0.68
-0.1
-0.1
Cash
0.7
0.02
0.01
0
Total Assets
1.81
0.81
1.25
1.24
