Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd Balance Sheet

9.62
(3.55%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.39

-0.1

0.2

0.11

Net Worth

3.39

2.9

3.2

3.11

Minority Interest

Debt

3.85

3.57

3.31

3.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.24

6.47

6.51

6.16

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.02

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.3

0.31

0.31

0.31

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.28

0.44

0.31

0.32

Networking Capital

0.53

0.04

0.6

0.59

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.65

0.72

0.7

0.69

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.12

-0.68

-0.1

-0.1

Cash

0.7

0.02

0.01

0

Total Assets

1.81

0.81

1.25

1.24

