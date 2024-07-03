Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.04
0.16
0.15
0.16
0.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.04
0.16
0.15
0.16
0.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-0.04
0.07
0.59
0.04
0.01
Total Income
0
0.23
0.74
0.2
0.18
Total Expenditure
0.26
0.12
0.06
0.05
0.06
PBIDT
-0.26
0.11
0.69
0.14
0.12
Interest
-0.01
0.1
0.08
0.03
0.03
PBDT
-0.25
0
0.61
0.11
0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.02
0.02
0.04
0.02
0
Deferred Tax
-0.05
-0.05
0.15
0.01
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.22
0.04
0.42
0.07
0.08
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.22
0.04
0.42
0.07
0.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.22
0.04
0.42
0.07
0.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.36
0.06
0.69
0.12
0.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3
3
3
3
3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-650
68.75
460
87.5
70.58
PBDTM(%)
-625
0
406.66
68.75
52.94
PATM(%)
-550
25
280
43.75
47.05
