Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd Nine Monthly Results

9.32
(4.84%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.5

0.48

0.43

0.35

0.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.5

0.48

0.43

0.35

0.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.04

0.05

0.04

0.67

Total Income

0.56

0.52

0.48

0.39

0.98

Total Expenditure

0.19

0.63

0.11

0.13

1.24

PBIDT

0.37

-0.11

0.37

0.25

-0.26

Interest

0.11

0.11

0.1

0.09

0.1

PBDT

0.27

-0.23

0.27

0.16

-0.36

Depreciation

0

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.02

0

0

0.03

0.15

Deferred Tax

0.03

-0.1

0.03

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.22

-0.13

0.23

0.12

-0.53

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.22

-0.13

0.23

0.12

-0.53

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.22

-0.13

0.23

0.12

-0.53

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.36

-0.22

0.39

0.2

-0.88

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3

3

3

3

3

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

74

-22.91

86.04

71.42

-83.87

PBDTM(%)

54

-47.91

62.79

45.71

-116.12

PATM(%)

44

-27.08

53.48

34.28

-170.96

