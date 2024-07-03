Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.5
0.48
0.43
0.35
0.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.5
0.48
0.43
0.35
0.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.04
0.05
0.04
0.67
Total Income
0.56
0.52
0.48
0.39
0.98
Total Expenditure
0.19
0.63
0.11
0.13
1.24
PBIDT
0.37
-0.11
0.37
0.25
-0.26
Interest
0.11
0.11
0.1
0.09
0.1
PBDT
0.27
-0.23
0.27
0.16
-0.36
Depreciation
0
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.02
0
0
0.03
0.15
Deferred Tax
0.03
-0.1
0.03
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.22
-0.13
0.23
0.12
-0.53
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.22
-0.13
0.23
0.12
-0.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.22
-0.13
0.23
0.12
-0.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.36
-0.22
0.39
0.2
-0.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3
3
3
3
3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
74
-22.91
86.04
71.42
-83.87
PBDTM(%)
54
-47.91
62.79
45.71
-116.12
PATM(%)
44
-27.08
53.48
34.28
-170.96
