Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.13
-1.79
2.44
-0.84
Other operating items
Operating
5.13
-1.79
2.44
-0.84
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
5.13
-1.79
2.44
-0.84
Equity raised
0.35
-0.08
-0.65
-1.13
Investing
0
0.14
-0.25
0.14
Financing
10.21
16.37
12.91
6.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
15.69
14.64
14.45
4.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.