|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Dec 2024
|3 Dec 2024
|Submission of Newspaper Publication for intimation in respect of 31st Annual General Meeting of the company to be held through Video conferencing / Other audio visual means. With the captioned respect, we hereby submit that company has fixed the Monday, December 23, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of 31st AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024) WITH THE CAPTIONED SUBJECT WE HEREBY SUBMIT THE OUTCOME OF 31ST ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 30TH DECEMBER 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/12/2024) Scrutiniser report and voting result (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 31.12.2024)
