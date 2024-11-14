Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 10 Jan 2025

With the Captioned Subject, we hereby submit that Ms. Shikha Garg has been appointed as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 10th January, 2025. With the captioned subject, we hereby submit that Mr. Rajeev Shukla has been appointed as the chief financial officer w.e.f 10 January 2025.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

EKAM LEASING & FINANCE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Financial results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. 2. To discuss the ongoing business propositions or any other business with the permission of chair and with the consent of majority of directors present in the meeting. Submission of outcome of board meeting held on today i.e. 14.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

EKAM LEASING & FINANCE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Financial results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2. To discuss the ongoing business propositions or any other business with the permission of chair and with the consent of majority of directors present in the meeting. Further in accordance with our communication dated June 26 2024 concerning intimation of closure of trading window the trading window shall remain closed from 1st July 2024 till 48 hours of declaration of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 for all designated persons or class of designated persons immediate relative and all concerned person covered under the code of conduct of prevention of Insider Trading and shall re-open on Monday 19th August 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 & other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company i.e M/s. Ekam Leasing and Finance Co. Limited in their meeting held today, i.e. on Wednesday, 14th August 2024, inter alia, considered, approved the following matters: 1. The Un-audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report there on for the quarter ended 30thJune,2024. The Un-audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) are being uploaded on the Companys website www.ekamleasing.comand will also be available on the website of the Stock Exchange namely BSE Limited (www.bseindia.com). Further, the Financial Result will be published in news paper as per the requirements of the SEBI Listing Regulation. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

EKAM LEASING & FINANCE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company along with Auditor Report for the quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024. 2 To discuss the ongoing business propositions or any other business with the permission of chair and with the consent of majority of directors present in the meeting. Submission of Financial Result for the year ended 31.03.2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 4 Feb 2024