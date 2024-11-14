iifl-logo-icon 1
Ekam Leasing And Finance Co Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 16, 2025

Ekam Leasing CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Jan 202510 Jan 2025
With the Captioned Subject, we hereby submit that Ms. Shikha Garg has been appointed as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 10th January, 2025. With the captioned subject, we hereby submit that Mr. Rajeev Shukla has been appointed as the chief financial officer w.e.f 10 January 2025.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
EKAM LEASING & FINANCE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Financial results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. 2. To discuss the ongoing business propositions or any other business with the permission of chair and with the consent of majority of directors present in the meeting. Submission of outcome of board meeting held on today i.e. 14.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
EKAM LEASING & FINANCE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited Financial results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2. To discuss the ongoing business propositions or any other business with the permission of chair and with the consent of majority of directors present in the meeting. Further in accordance with our communication dated June 26 2024 concerning intimation of closure of trading window the trading window shall remain closed from 1st July 2024 till 48 hours of declaration of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 for all designated persons or class of designated persons immediate relative and all concerned person covered under the code of conduct of prevention of Insider Trading and shall re-open on Monday 19th August 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 & other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company i.e M/s. Ekam Leasing and Finance Co. Limited in their meeting held today, i.e. on Wednesday, 14th August 2024, inter alia, considered, approved the following matters: 1. The Un-audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report there on for the quarter ended 30thJune,2024. The Un-audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) are being uploaded on the Companys website www.ekamleasing.comand will also be available on the website of the Stock Exchange namely BSE Limited (www.bseindia.com). Further, the Financial Result will be published in news paper as per the requirements of the SEBI Listing Regulation. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
EKAM LEASING & FINANCE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company along with Auditor Report for the quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024. 2 To discuss the ongoing business propositions or any other business with the permission of chair and with the consent of majority of directors present in the meeting. Submission of Financial Result for the year ended 31.03.2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20244 Feb 2024
EKAM LEASING & FINANCE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial result of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Result for the period ended on 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

