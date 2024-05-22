Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Ekansh Concepts Limited, (formerly known as Paramone Concepts Limited) (the “Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matter is the matter that, in our professional judgment, was of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. The matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on the matter. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Revenue from contracts with customers

(described in Note 2 (J) of the standalone financial statements)

Key Audit Matter Description

Revenue from contracts with customers is recognized when services are transferred to the customer, at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services.

Revenue is a key parameter to ascertain the Companys performance. The Company focuses on revenue as a key performance measure, which could create an incentive for revenue to be recognized before the risk and rewards have been transferred.:

• The Company is engaged in business of multi-expertise consulting operations and related activities. It has developed procedures to record the revenue on the basis of the movement of the cargo and revenue accrues as per Indian Accounting Standard 115.

• Due to different terms with different customers and transaction price, there is a risk that the revenue or discounts or rebates; might not be recorded correctly.

Accordingly due to the significant risk associated with revenue recognition in accordance with terms of Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from contracts with customers.

How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in the Audit

The principle audit procedures performed included the following:

• We assessed the Companys process to identify the impact of adoption of new revenue accounting standard.

• We assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to revenue recognition, discounts and rebates.

• We performed sample tests of individual sales transaction and traced to related documents, considering the terms of performance.

• We tested cut-off procedures with respect to year-end sales transactions made.

• We also performed monthly analytical procedures of revenue by streams to identify any unusual trends.

Based on our combination of procedures involving enquiry and observation, performance and inspection of evidence in respect of operation of these controls, we have concluded that the revenue has been recognized in accordance with the relevant accounting standards.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors report including annexures to Directors report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report and Report on Corporate Governance but does not include the standalone financial statements, consolidated financial statements and our auditors report thereon, which is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

• Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• When we read the Directors Report including annexures to Directors report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report and Report on Corporate Governance, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities relating to Other Information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company did not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024:

iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Refer note 40 to the standalone financial statements.

I (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts,

no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person

or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Refer note 40 to the standalone financial statements.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the “Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

3. In our opinion, according to the information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors is as per the rules prescribed under section 197 of the act. (During the year, the company has passed special resolution for the remuneration paid above the limits mentioned under section 197)

For Pramod K Sharma & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 007857C

Sd/- Pramod Sharma Place : Mumbai (Partner) Membership No. 076883 Date : May 22, 2024 UDIN: 24076883BKAPYH9453

ANNEXURE “A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ekansh Concepts Limited, (formerly known as Paramone Concepts Limited) (the “Company”) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting are operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the “Guidance Note”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that are operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For Pramod K Sharma & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 007857C

Sd/- Pramod Sharma Place : Mumbai (Partner) Membership No. 076883 Date : May 22, 2024 UDIN:24076883BKAPYH9453

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph (2) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the

members of Ekansh Concepts Limited, (formerly known as Paramone Concepts Limited) for the year ended 31st March, 2024)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined

by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment, Investment Property and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and Investment Property.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on the examination of the registered conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that, the said deeds, comprising the immovable property of land and building, which is freehold disclosed in the standalone financial statements included in property, plant and equipment is held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. Based on the confirmation directly received by us from lender, we report that, immovable property of land and buildings whose conveyance deeds have been pledged as security for loan is held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause (ii) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits during the year. Accordingly the requirements under paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(iii) The Company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans,

secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided loans during the year and details of which are given below:

(Rs. Lakh) Particulars Loans A. Aggregate amount granted /provided during the year: - Subsidiaries 1.15 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases:* - Subsidiaries** 115.48

*The amounts reported are at gross amounts, without considering provisions made.

**The Company has sold its entire stake in its wholly owned subsidiary M/s. Choice Realty Private limited as on 1st February 2024.

The Company has not provided any security to any other entity during the year.

(b) The investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans and guarantees provided, during the year are, in our opinion, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted loans are payable on demand. During the year the Company has not demanded such loan. Having regard to the fact that the repayment of principal or payment of interest has not been demanded by the Company, in our opinion the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no amount overdue for more than 90 days at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loans granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, Loans amounting outstanding as at 31st March 2024 are repayable on demand and terms and conditions for payment of interest thereon have not been stipulated. According to the information and explanations given to us, such loans and interest thereon have not been demanded for repayment during the financial year. Considering the above, in our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings, or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year and no order in this respect has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunals in regard to the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified for the activities of the Company by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no dues in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest

thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company for the purposes for which the loans were obtained during the year.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, not been used for long-term purposes by the Company during the year.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and an associate.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and associate.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the

year and hence reporting under clause (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company

has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us be the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year. Accordingly, the provision stated in paragraph (xi) (C) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. (b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or directors of its holding company, subsidiary company, associate company or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Group (in accordance with Core Investment Companies (CICs) (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC as a part of its group. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company was not having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of rupees five crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year and hence, provisions of Section 135 of the Act is not applicable to the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) According the reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable in respect of audit of the standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in the report.

For Pramod K Sharma & Co.

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 007857C