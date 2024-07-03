SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹152.6
Prev. Close₹149.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.42
Day's High₹153.5
Day's Low₹148
52 Week's High₹156.75
52 Week's Low₹41.56
Book Value₹32.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)224.6
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.13
15.13
15.13
15.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.86
21.07
17.78
10.71
Net Worth
45.99
36.2
32.91
25.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
51.71
54.15
19.87
12.93
yoy growth (%)
-4.5
172.46
53.69
-32.24
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-5.87
-7.23
-3.49
-1.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.9
1.34
1.39
1.71
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.33
-0.28
-0.28
Tax paid
-0.35
-1.99
-0.39
-0.6
Working capital
10.01
10.55
-9.03
5.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.5
172.46
53.69
-32.24
Op profit growth
-38.25
-290.46
-1,108.65
-112.7
EBIT growth
228.59
188.86
-15.44
124.08
Net profit growth
-1,261.23
-165.24
-10.58
155.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
43.4
67.32
49.88
51.72
54.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
43.4
67.32
49.88
51.72
54.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.69
8.55
18.68
12.88
1.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sundarlal Sanwarmal Bagaria
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ekta Ankush Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vijendra Jain
Executive Director
Deepak Ranjan Nayak
Independent Director
Shivratan Agarwa
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mamta Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ekansh Concepts Ltd
Summary
Ekansh Concepts Limited was formerly incorporated as Zenu Infotec Limited in December, 1992. The Company name was changed from Zenu Infotec Limited to Choice Infra Ventures Limited in July, 2011. Thereafter, it changed from Choice Infra Ventures Limited to Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd in January, 2015; again the Company name was changed from Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd to Paramone Concepts Limited in April, 2019 and thereafter from Paramone Concepts Limited to Ekansh Concepts Limited in May, 2022. The Company is managed by a committed management team Equipped with technical expertise, excellent domain knowledge and extensive cross-functional experience; they nurture interactive relationships with the client.The Company is leading organisation in the field of the infrastructure consulting business, providing services ranging from conducting feasibility studies, preparation of DPR, project management consultancy, independent engineer services, to Government Organisation and PSUs across the country sectors like Roads & Highways, Affordable Housing, Water Supply and Sanitation, Public Financial reforms and Urban Development and Sustainability. With an existing presence in the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Jharkhand and Rajasthan, the Company has an enriching industry experience in the sector of Affordable Housing, Water Management, Solid Waste Management and Road Infrastructure.The Company provides Engineering, procurement and construction facilities for
Read More
The Ekansh Concepts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹148.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ekansh Concepts Ltd is ₹224.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ekansh Concepts Ltd is 0 and 4.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ekansh Concepts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ekansh Concepts Ltd is ₹41.56 and ₹156.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ekansh Concepts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.40%, 3 Years at 71.51%, 1 Year at 135.07%, 6 Month at 190.09%, 3 Month at 30.09% and 1 Month at 2.08%.
