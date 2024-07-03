iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ekansh Concepts Ltd Share Price

148.45
(-0.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:04:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open152.6
  • Day's High153.5
  • 52 Wk High156.75
  • Prev. Close149.6
  • Day's Low148
  • 52 Wk Low 41.56
  • Turnover (lac)5.42
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.24
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)224.6
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ekansh Concepts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

152.6

Prev. Close

149.6

Turnover(Lac.)

5.42

Day's High

153.5

Day's Low

148

52 Week's High

156.75

52 Week's Low

41.56

Book Value

32.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

224.6

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ekansh Concepts Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ekansh Concepts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ekansh Concepts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 2.89%

Institutions: 2.88%

Non-Institutions: 97.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ekansh Concepts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.13

15.13

15.13

15.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.86

21.07

17.78

10.71

Net Worth

45.99

36.2

32.91

25.84

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

51.71

54.15

19.87

12.93

yoy growth (%)

-4.5

172.46

53.69

-32.24

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-5.87

-7.23

-3.49

-1.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.9

1.34

1.39

1.71

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.33

-0.28

-0.28

Tax paid

-0.35

-1.99

-0.39

-0.6

Working capital

10.01

10.55

-9.03

5.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.5

172.46

53.69

-32.24

Op profit growth

-38.25

-290.46

-1,108.65

-112.7

EBIT growth

228.59

188.86

-15.44

124.08

Net profit growth

-1,261.23

-165.24

-10.58

155.97

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

43.4

67.32

49.88

51.72

54.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

43.4

67.32

49.88

51.72

54.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.69

8.55

18.68

12.88

1.78

View Annually Results

Ekansh Concepts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ekansh Concepts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sundarlal Sanwarmal Bagaria

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ekta Ankush Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vijendra Jain

Executive Director

Deepak Ranjan Nayak

Independent Director

Shivratan Agarwa

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mamta Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ekansh Concepts Ltd

Summary

Ekansh Concepts Limited was formerly incorporated as Zenu Infotec Limited in December, 1992. The Company name was changed from Zenu Infotec Limited to Choice Infra Ventures Limited in July, 2011. Thereafter, it changed from Choice Infra Ventures Limited to Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd in January, 2015; again the Company name was changed from Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd to Paramone Concepts Limited in April, 2019 and thereafter from Paramone Concepts Limited to Ekansh Concepts Limited in May, 2022. The Company is managed by a committed management team Equipped with technical expertise, excellent domain knowledge and extensive cross-functional experience; they nurture interactive relationships with the client.The Company is leading organisation in the field of the infrastructure consulting business, providing services ranging from conducting feasibility studies, preparation of DPR, project management consultancy, independent engineer services, to Government Organisation and PSUs across the country sectors like Roads & Highways, Affordable Housing, Water Supply and Sanitation, Public Financial reforms and Urban Development and Sustainability. With an existing presence in the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Jharkhand and Rajasthan, the Company has an enriching industry experience in the sector of Affordable Housing, Water Management, Solid Waste Management and Road Infrastructure.The Company provides Engineering, procurement and construction facilities for
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ekansh Concepts Ltd share price today?

The Ekansh Concepts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹148.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ekansh Concepts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ekansh Concepts Ltd is ₹224.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ekansh Concepts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ekansh Concepts Ltd is 0 and 4.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ekansh Concepts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ekansh Concepts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ekansh Concepts Ltd is ₹41.56 and ₹156.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ekansh Concepts Ltd?

Ekansh Concepts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.40%, 3 Years at 71.51%, 1 Year at 135.07%, 6 Month at 190.09%, 3 Month at 30.09% and 1 Month at 2.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ekansh Concepts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ekansh Concepts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 2.88 %
Public - 97.12 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ekansh Concepts Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.