|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.5
172.46
53.69
-32.24
Op profit growth
-155.5
94.21
-1,286.12
-111.03
EBIT growth
-968.05
-212.33
-17.45
125.87
Net profit growth
-211.46
-735.58
-5.18
163.19
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.31
-5.7
-8
1.03
EBIT margin
27.59
-3.03
7.36
13.71
Net profit margin
14.37
-12.31
5.27
8.55
RoCE
32.21
-4.14
3.58
4.5
RoNW
8.9
-5.96
0.67
0.71
RoA
4.19
-4.2
0.64
0.7
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.92
-4.41
0.69
0.73
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
4.7
-4.62
0.5
0.54
Book value per share
16.7
10.88
26.07
25.39
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.19
-3.08
33.33
23.42
P/CEPS
7.52
-2.93
45.61
31.54
P/B
2.11
1.24
0.88
0.67
EV/EBIDTA
5.34
-28.73
20.13
12.43
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-4.55
42.7
-21.76
-34.91
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
11.11
11.72
41.95
73.23
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-16.46
-21.26
-44.03
-5.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.2
0.54
-11.97
-24.42
Net debt / equity
0.96
1.04
0.01
0
Net debt / op. profit
14.25
-5.56
-0.28
-1.86
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-11.39
-13.39
-17.69
-8.43
Other costs
-85.28
-92.3
-90.3
-90.52
