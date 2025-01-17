iifl-logo-icon 1
Ekansh Concepts Ltd Key Ratios

148
(0.17%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.5

172.46

53.69

-32.24

Op profit growth

-155.5

94.21

-1,286.12

-111.03

EBIT growth

-968.05

-212.33

-17.45

125.87

Net profit growth

-211.46

-735.58

-5.18

163.19

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.31

-5.7

-8

1.03

EBIT margin

27.59

-3.03

7.36

13.71

Net profit margin

14.37

-12.31

5.27

8.55

RoCE

32.21

-4.14

3.58

4.5

RoNW

8.9

-5.96

0.67

0.71

RoA

4.19

-4.2

0.64

0.7

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.92

-4.41

0.69

0.73

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

4.7

-4.62

0.5

0.54

Book value per share

16.7

10.88

26.07

25.39

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.19

-3.08

33.33

23.42

P/CEPS

7.52

-2.93

45.61

31.54

P/B

2.11

1.24

0.88

0.67

EV/EBIDTA

5.34

-28.73

20.13

12.43

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-4.55

42.7

-21.76

-34.91

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

11.11

11.72

41.95

73.23

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-16.46

-21.26

-44.03

-5.98

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.2

0.54

-11.97

-24.42

Net debt / equity

0.96

1.04

0.01

0

Net debt / op. profit

14.25

-5.56

-0.28

-1.86

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-11.39

-13.39

-17.69

-8.43

Other costs

-85.28

-92.3

-90.3

-90.52

