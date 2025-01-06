Ekansh Concepts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.9
1.34
1.39
1.71
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.33
-0.28
-0.28
Tax paid
-0.35
-1.99
-0.39
-0.6
Working capital
10.01
10.55
-9.03
5.19
Other operating items
Operating
17.25
9.57
-8.32
6.01
Capital expenditure
-0.34
0.7
0
0
Free cash flow
16.91
10.27
-8.32
6.01
Equity raised
4.96
21.12
35.29
34.56
Investing
39.71
0.19
22.33
-10.6
Financing
80.2
22.57
2.51
-0.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
141.78
54.17
51.81
29.86
