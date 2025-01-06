iifl-logo-icon 1
Ekansh Concepts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

147.1
(-1.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Ekansh Concept FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.9

1.34

1.39

1.71

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.33

-0.28

-0.28

Tax paid

-0.35

-1.99

-0.39

-0.6

Working capital

10.01

10.55

-9.03

5.19

Other operating items

Operating

17.25

9.57

-8.32

6.01

Capital expenditure

-0.34

0.7

0

0

Free cash flow

16.91

10.27

-8.32

6.01

Equity raised

4.96

21.12

35.29

34.56

Investing

39.71

0.19

22.33

-10.6

Financing

80.2

22.57

2.51

-0.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

141.78

54.17

51.81

29.86

