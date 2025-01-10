Ekansh Concepts Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.13
15.13
15.13
15.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.86
21.07
17.78
10.71
Net Worth
45.99
36.2
32.91
25.84
Minority Interest
Debt
54.08
43.38
31.53
60.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.08
0.08
0.15
0.05
Total Liabilities
100.15
79.66
64.59
86.69
Fixed Assets
2.2
2.24
2.54
2.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
27.02
50.77
86.67
63.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.04
0.04
0.07
Networking Capital
65.91
25.38
-24.87
18.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
9.99
17.65
0.53
1.51
Debtor Days
10.65
Other Current Assets
68.73
38.36
87.61
60.52
Sundry Creditors
-9.27
-8.09
-12.55
-2.71
Creditor Days
19.12
Other Current Liabilities
-3.54
-22.54
-100.46
-41.31
Cash
5.01
1.22
0.22
2
Total Assets
100.17
79.65
64.6
86.68
