Ekansh Concepts Ltd Quarterly Results

147.3
(-0.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

17.87

9.03

23.52

8.96

5.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

17.87

9.03

23.52

8.96

5.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.84

0.88

1.63

1.42

3.21

Total Income

22.7

9.92

25.14

10.38

8.94

Total Expenditure

19.08

7.48

18.98

16.83

6.3

PBIDT

3.62

2.44

6.17

-6.45

2.64

Interest

1.59

1.45

1.71

1.89

1.98

PBDT

2.03

0.98

4.46

-8.34

0.66

Depreciation

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.05

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.25

0.44

-0.22

0.24

0.18

Deferred Tax

0

-0.01

-0.03

0.01

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.75

0.51

4.66

-8.65

0.44

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.87

0.4

4.67

-8.59

0.39

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.87

0.4

4.67

-8.59

0.39

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.24

0.26

3.08

-5.71

0.29

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.13

15.13

15.13

15.13

15.13

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

20.25

27.02

26.23

-71.98

46.07

PBDTM(%)

11.35

10.85

18.96

-93.08

11.51

PATM(%)

9.79

5.64

19.81

-96.54

7.67

