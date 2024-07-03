Ekansh Concepts Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
17.87
9.03
23.52
8.96
5.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
17.87
9.03
23.52
8.96
5.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.84
0.88
1.63
1.42
3.21
Total Income
22.7
9.92
25.14
10.38
8.94
Total Expenditure
19.08
7.48
18.98
16.83
6.3
PBIDT
3.62
2.44
6.17
-6.45
2.64
Interest
1.59
1.45
1.71
1.89
1.98
PBDT
2.03
0.98
4.46
-8.34
0.66
Depreciation
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.05
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.25
0.44
-0.22
0.24
0.18
Deferred Tax
0
-0.01
-0.03
0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.75
0.51
4.66
-8.65
0.44
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.87
0.4
4.67
-8.59
0.39
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.87
0.4
4.67
-8.59
0.39
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.24
0.26
3.08
-5.71
0.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.13
15.13
15.13
15.13
15.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.25
27.02
26.23
-71.98
46.07
PBDTM(%)
11.35
10.85
18.96
-93.08
11.51
PATM(%)
9.79
5.64
19.81
-96.54
7.67
