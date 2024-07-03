Ekansh Concepts Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
19.88
26.86
31.77
42.87
8.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.88
26.86
31.77
42.87
8.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.07
7.14
7.94
11.53
12.7
Total Income
25.95
34
39.71
54.4
21.54
Total Expenditure
27.73
28
32.46
46.3
13.35
PBIDT
-1.78
6
7.26
8.11
8.19
Interest
5.54
2.34
3.66
5.67
1.55
PBDT
-7.32
3.66
3.6
2.44
6.64
Depreciation
0.14
0.16
0.24
0.23
0.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.49
0.75
0.73
0.3
1.99
Deferred Tax
0.04
-0.1
0.08
0.16
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-7.98
2.84
2.55
1.75
4.4
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7.97
2.84
2.55
1.75
4.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.97
2.84
2.55
1.75
4.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.27
1.88
1.69
1.15
2.91
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.13
15.13
15.13
15.13
15.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-8.95
22.33
22.85
18.91
92.54
PBDTM(%)
-36.82
13.62
11.33
5.69
75.02
PATM(%)
-40.14
10.57
8.02
4.08
49.71
