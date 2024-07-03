iifl-logo-icon 1
Ekansh Concepts Ltd Nine Monthly Results

149
(0.71%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

19.88

26.86

31.77

42.87

8.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.88

26.86

31.77

42.87

8.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.07

7.14

7.94

11.53

12.7

Total Income

25.95

34

39.71

54.4

21.54

Total Expenditure

27.73

28

32.46

46.3

13.35

PBIDT

-1.78

6

7.26

8.11

8.19

Interest

5.54

2.34

3.66

5.67

1.55

PBDT

-7.32

3.66

3.6

2.44

6.64

Depreciation

0.14

0.16

0.24

0.23

0.26

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.49

0.75

0.73

0.3

1.99

Deferred Tax

0.04

-0.1

0.08

0.16

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-7.98

2.84

2.55

1.75

4.4

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-7.97

2.84

2.55

1.75

4.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.97

2.84

2.55

1.75

4.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.27

1.88

1.69

1.15

2.91

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.13

15.13

15.13

15.13

15.13

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-8.95

22.33

22.85

18.91

92.54

PBDTM(%)

-36.82

13.62

11.33

5.69

75.02

PATM(%)

-40.14

10.57

8.02

4.08

49.71

