Ekansh Concepts Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

150.8
(1.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:19:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

51.71

54.15

19.87

12.93

yoy growth (%)

-4.5

172.46

53.69

-32.24

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-5.87

-7.23

-3.49

-1.07

As % of sales

11.35

13.35

17.58

8.3

Other costs

-44.03

-43.99

-17.92

-11.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

85.14

81.22

90.15

90.51

Operating profit

1.81

2.93

-1.53

0.15

OPM

3.49

5.41

-7.74

1.17

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.33

-0.28

-0.28

Interest expense

-6.47

-3.03

-0.12

-0.07

Other income

12.87

1.77

3.34

1.92

Profit before tax

7.9

1.34

1.39

1.71

Taxes

-0.35

-1.99

-0.39

-0.6

Tax rate

-4.5

-148.25

-28.5

-35.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.54

-0.64

0.99

1.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.54

-0.64

0.99

1.11

yoy growth (%)

-1,261.23

-165.24

-10.58

155.97

NPM

14.59

-1.19

5.01

8.61

