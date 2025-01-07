Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
51.71
54.15
19.87
12.93
yoy growth (%)
-4.5
172.46
53.69
-32.24
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-5.87
-7.23
-3.49
-1.07
As % of sales
11.35
13.35
17.58
8.3
Other costs
-44.03
-43.99
-17.92
-11.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
85.14
81.22
90.15
90.51
Operating profit
1.81
2.93
-1.53
0.15
OPM
3.49
5.41
-7.74
1.17
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.33
-0.28
-0.28
Interest expense
-6.47
-3.03
-0.12
-0.07
Other income
12.87
1.77
3.34
1.92
Profit before tax
7.9
1.34
1.39
1.71
Taxes
-0.35
-1.99
-0.39
-0.6
Tax rate
-4.5
-148.25
-28.5
-35.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.54
-0.64
0.99
1.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.54
-0.64
0.99
1.11
yoy growth (%)
-1,261.23
-165.24
-10.58
155.97
NPM
14.59
-1.19
5.01
8.61
