Ekansh Concepts Ltd Summary

Ekansh Concepts Limited was formerly incorporated as Zenu Infotec Limited in December, 1992. The Company name was changed from Zenu Infotec Limited to Choice Infra Ventures Limited in July, 2011. Thereafter, it changed from Choice Infra Ventures Limited to Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd in January, 2015; again the Company name was changed from Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures Ltd to Paramone Concepts Limited in April, 2019 and thereafter from Paramone Concepts Limited to Ekansh Concepts Limited in May, 2022. The Company is managed by a committed management team Equipped with technical expertise, excellent domain knowledge and extensive cross-functional experience; they nurture interactive relationships with the client.The Company is leading organisation in the field of the infrastructure consulting business, providing services ranging from conducting feasibility studies, preparation of DPR, project management consultancy, independent engineer services, to Government Organisation and PSUs across the country sectors like Roads & Highways, Affordable Housing, Water Supply and Sanitation, Public Financial reforms and Urban Development and Sustainability. With an existing presence in the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Jharkhand and Rajasthan, the Company has an enriching industry experience in the sector of Affordable Housing, Water Management, Solid Waste Management and Road Infrastructure.The Company provides Engineering, procurement and construction facilities for infrastructure projects including roads, bridges, tunnels, pipelines, runways and highway projects.The Company in 2011-12, acquired 52.38% of equity shares of Choice Realty Private Limited in July 2011 and it became the Subsidiary of the Company. In 2018-19, M/s. Choice International Limited, an associate company sold its entire stake consisting of 39.35% in the Company M/s. Paronme Concept Limited to mark a exit from Promoter Group of the Company.