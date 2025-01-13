Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

Ekansh Concepts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The Un - Audited Financial Results ( Standalone & Consolidated ) for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2024. 2)To consider any other Business with the permission of Chairperson. At the Board Meeting held on Monday, January 13, 2025, the Board approved a) the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Month ended December 31, 2025, b) change in designation of Mr. Sandeep Mandawewala to Managing Director of the Company subject to the approval of members c) appointment of Mrs. Pinki Kedia as an Additional (Non- Executive) Independent Director of the Company subject to the approval of members d) Conduction of postal ballot for the Regularisation of appointment of Mr. Sandeep Mandawewala (DIN: 03053339) as Managing Director and Mrs. Pinki Kedia (DIN: 08455451) as Non - Executive Independent Director of the company e) Appointment of M/s. Nidhi Bajaj & Associates as scrutinizer to conduct the postal ballot process and e-voting process in fair and transparent manner; and f) The notice of postal ballot including the cut-off date for reckoning Voting Rights and ascertaining those members to whom the Notice and postal ballot forms shall be sent; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Ekansh Concepts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un - Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. At the Board Meeting held on Thursday, November 14, 2024, the Board approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, Shifting of registered Office of the Company and appointment of Mr. Sandeep Mandawewala as an Additional (Executive) Director of the Company subject to the approval of members. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Ekansh Concepts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and to adopt the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. 2) To fix the date and time for the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and approve the Draft Notice of the AGM. 3) To consider and approve the Draft Directors Report Corporate Governance Report Secretarial Audit Report Compliance Certificates Management Discussion and Analysis Report and other incidental matter thereto. 4) To consider any other matter with the permission of chair. At the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, the Board approved the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, fixed the date of the Annual General Meeting, Re-appointment of Mrs. Ekta Gupta as (Non- Executive) Independent Director of the Company and approved the other Business Matters. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 16 May 2024

Ekansh Concepts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to adopt the Auditors Report thereon. 2) To consider any other matter with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting , approving the Audited Financial Results of the Company both on Standalone & Consolidated basis for the Quarter & Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 we enclosed herewith audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the Quarter & Financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024