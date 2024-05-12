To

The Members of

EKI ENERGY SERVICES LIMITED.

Report on Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of EKI Energy Services Limited (the Company) which includes the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended on that date and notes to Standalone Financial Statements, including the summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) in accordance with the section 133 of the Act, read together with Rule 3 of the Companies Ind AS Rules, 2015 (as amended from time to time) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its net loss and total comprehensive loss and other financial information of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

BASIS FOR OPINION

3. We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the act, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

4. We draw attention to matter:

The previous auditor has filed the report, under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014, during the course of audit of Financial Statement for the year ended March 31, 2023. As informed by the Company, the matter was examined by independent legal and financial experts and based on their report, the Company concluded that there were no matter attracting the said rules. It is a matter that we believe is of importance to the users of financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter (a) Valuation of Carbon Credit Inventory Note No. 7(g) of the Financial Statements which describes the significant accounting policies applied in the valuation of inventory including cook stoves and carbon credits inventories are measured lower of the cost or net realisable value (NRV). The valuation of inventory is a critical accounting estimate that involves significant judgment by management. Further, the valuation of carbon credits involves complex and specialized factors, including verification of emission reductions norms, market pricing, regulatory compliance, vintage, technology, the timing of recognizing inventory, and other aspects. Due to complexity in nature of determining the valuation of carbon credits inventory, we have identified the valuation of carbon credit inventory as a Key Audit Matter. We have identified the valuation of carbon credit inventory as a key audit matter in our audit of the financial statements of EKI Energy Services Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024. Carbon credits represent a significant asset on the balance sheet and are subject to management judgment. Our audit procedures related to the valuation of carbon credit inventory included: (1) Assessment of Fair Value: We evaluated the appropriateness of the fair value measurement methodologies applied by management in valuing carbon credit inventory. This involved assessing the reasonableness of assumptions used, such as discount rates, future carbon prices, and market liquidity, technology, country of origin, vintage. (2) Verification of Transactions: We tested the completeness and accuracy of transactions related to the acquisition, sale, and retirement of carbon credits. This included examining supporting documentation, contracts, and agreements to ensure that transactions were properly recorded and accounted for. (3) Evaluation of Carbon Credit Registry: We assessed the reliability and integrity of the carbon credit registry or trading platform used by the company to record its carbon credit inventory transactions. This involved confirming the existence and ownership of carbon credits held by the company. (4) Consideration of Regulatory Compliance: We evaluated the companys compliance with relevant regulatory requirements and industry standards governing the valuation and reporting of carbon credit inventory. This included assessing any potential impacts of regulatory changes on the valuation of carbon credits. (5) Assessment of Impairment: We examined the adequacy of any impairment provisions or write-downs taken by the company for impaired carbon credit inventory. This involved evaluating the reasonableness of managements assumptions and projections used in impairment assessments. Our audit procedures regarding the valuation of carbon credit inventory required a high degree of auditor judgment, testing, and evaluation due to the specialized nature of this asset class and the inherent uncertainties involved. Based on our examination, we conclude that the valuation of carbon credit inventory is materially accurate and in accordance with relevant accounting standards.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

6. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the, Standalone Financial Statements and our Auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

7. The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that gives a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the applicable Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that gives a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

AS PART OF AN AUDIT IN ACCORDANCE WITH SAS, WE EXERCISE PROFESSIONAL JUDGMENT AND MAINTAIN PROFESSIONAL SKEPTICISM THROUGHOUT THE AUDIT.

WE ALSO:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in the agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements Refer Note 33 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on longterm contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Notes to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedure performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that has caused us to believe that the representations under paragraph 2(h)(iv) (a) & (b), contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the current year.

vi. (a) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software(s) for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended as on March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

(b) As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE "A"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. (a) A. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and its intangible assets. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i)

(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Companys inventory mainly consists of carbon credits which are held in dematerialized form maintained in accounts with registered bodies (CDM, Verra, IREC, Gold Standard, etc.), and the said carbon credits are verified at regular intervals by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage & procedure of verification of inventory is reasonable and appropriate. No major material discrepancies were noticed in the Companys inventory.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores in aggregate from Banks/financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. No major discrepancies have been observed in the Quarterly returns / statements which were filed with such Banks/ financial institutions.

(c) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, and as disclosed in Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

iii. According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year in respect of which:

(a) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or given guarantee, or provided security to any other entity.

(A) The details of such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates are as follows:

Loans Security Guarantees Advances Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year (Rs. In Lakhs) Subsidiaries EKI International Pte. Ltd. 1287.25 Galaxy Certification Services Private Limited 10.03 Nil Nil Nil Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases (Rs. In Lakhs) Subsidiaries EKI International Pte. Ltd. 1287.25 Nil Nil Nil Galaxy Certification Services Private Limited 10.03

AND

(B) There are no such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiary, joint ventures and associates.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions in relation to investments made, guarantees provided, securities given and / or grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(b) In case of the loans and advances in the nature of loan, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated and the borrowers have been regular in the payment of the principal and interest.

(c) There are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days in respect of the loan granted to Company/ Firm/ LLP/ Other Parties.

(d) According to the information explanation provided to us, the loan or advance in the nature of loan granted has not fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information explanation provided to us and based in the audit procedures performed, the Company has given granted loans and / or advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand.

Loans Security Guarantees Advances Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year (Rs. In Lakhs) Galaxy Certification Services Private Limited 10.03 Nil Nil Nil Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases (Rs. In Lakhs) Galaxy Certification Services Private Limited 10.03 Nil Nil Nil

iv. I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not directly or indirectly, granted loan to its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested, in accordance with the provisions of section 185 of the Act and the Company has not made investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

v. I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act, the rules framed thereunder and the Circulars, notifications issued from time to time with regard to the deposits accepted. No order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal in this respect. Hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The provisions of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the products of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess have been regularly deposited by the company with appropriate authorities in all cases during the year except the as tabulated below:

Statement of Arrears of Statutory Dues Outstanding More than Six Months

Name of the Statue Nature of dues Amount (Rs) Period to which the amount relates Due date Date of payment Remarks if any Income tax act 1961 Tax deducted at source (TDS) 24,340 FY 23-24 NA NA TDS demand u/s 201 Income tax act 1961 Tax deducted at source (TDS) 3,670 FY 22-23 NA NA Income tax act 1961 Tax deducted at source (TDS) 3,16,644 FY 21-22 NA NA Income tax act 1961 Tax deducted at source (TDS) 23,760 Prior Years NA NA

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information explanation provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone! Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of audit and to the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the company and no material fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government for the financial year 2023-24, up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to company.

xii. I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(c) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without any valid Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) As represented by the management, the Group does not have more than one Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Based on the overall review of Standalone Financial Statements, the Company has incurred cash losses in the current financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, hence the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

Particulars F.Y. 2023-24 (Rs. In Lakhs) F.Y. 2022-23 (Rs. In Lakhs) Cash Losses 5947.93 Nil

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of financial ratios disclosed in Note 48 to the Standalone Financial Statement, ageing and expected date of realisation of financial assets and payment of liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report and the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act or in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xx)(a) to (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE"B"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of EKI Energy Services Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our unmodified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to

Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as of March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.