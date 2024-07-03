iifl-logo-icon 1
EKI Energy Services Ltd Share Price

262.35
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open277.95
  • Day's High281.8
  • 52 Wk High448.7
  • Prev. Close276.15
  • Day's Low262.35
  • 52 Wk Low 207
  • Turnover (lac)122.46
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value153.03
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)724.18
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

EKI Energy Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

277.95

Prev. Close

276.15

Turnover(Lac.)

122.46

Day's High

281.8

Day's Low

262.35

52 Week's High

448.7

52 Week's Low

207

Book Value

153.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

724.18

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

EKI Energy Services Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Jul, 2024

EKI Energy Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

EKI Energy Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.41%

Non-Promoter- 26.59%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

EKI Energy Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.52

27.51

6.87

5.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

386.42

511.32

402.38

19.85

Net Worth

413.94

538.83

409.25

24.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

190.78

65.9

19.75

6.98

yoy growth (%)

189.49

233.59

182.75

285.93

Raw materials

-149.67

-53.1

-15.91

-4.89

As % of sales

78.44

80.57

80.53

70.08

Employee costs

-8.47

-4.51

-1.53

-0.74

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

24.91

5.94

0.91

0.35

Depreciation

-0.38

-0.19

-0.04

-0.05

Tax paid

-6.22

-1.43

-0.23

-0.08

Working capital

17.23

-0.04

0.64

0.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

189.49

233.59

182.75

285.93

Op profit growth

311.87

570.45

44.53

75.61

EBIT growth

317.13

506.98

64.4

86.37

Net profit growth

314.28

563.22

152.84

138.45

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

263.39

1,286.45

1,800.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

263.39

1,286.45

1,800.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

10.76

12.87

1.31

EKI Energy Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT EKI Energy Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manish Kumar Dabkara

Whole-time Director

Naveen Sharma

Whole Time Director & CFO

Sonali Sheikh

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Priyanka Dabkara

Independent Director

Ritesh Gupta

Independent Director

Burhanuddin Ali Husain Maksi Wala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Itisha Sahu

Additional Director

Astha Pareek

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by EKI Energy Services Ltd

Summary

EKI Energy Services Limited, erstwhile EnKing International in the climate sector globally, is a leading Carbon Credit Developer & Supplier across the globe under the Promotership, Mr. Manish Kumar Dabkara. The Company was incorporated on May 03, 2011 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Gwalior, in Madhya Pradesh. The Company is engaged in the business of climate change & sustainability advisory and carbon offsetting, along with business excellence advisory services including, ISO certification, management & training services on JIT/ Kaizen etc., and electrical safety audits. The Company expanded its business operations with ground presence in Brazil, Canada, Mexico, South Africa, Turkey, Kenya, Ghana, Argentina, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh & Vietnam. The Company has an established client base of over 2000 companies and organizations across the globe. The Company is offering services to various clients in the government and private sectors like power generation, waste management, clean development mechanism, airports and many more industries. The Company has a strong focus on community development and nature restoration projects which enable the generation of high-quality carbon credits with enhanced energy access and resilient ecosystems. It works for projects across a realm of services including plastic waste management, green hydrogen and green ammonia, green steel, transportation energy efficiency & modal-shift, green mobility and metal recycling
Company FAQs

What is the EKI Energy Services Ltd share price today?

The EKI Energy Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹262.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of EKI Energy Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of EKI Energy Services Ltd is ₹724.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of EKI Energy Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of EKI Energy Services Ltd is 0 and 1.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of EKI Energy Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a EKI Energy Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of EKI Energy Services Ltd is ₹207 and ₹448.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of EKI Energy Services Ltd?

EKI Energy Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.68%, 3 Years at -52.68%, 1 Year at -35.75%, 6 Month at -17.00%, 3 Month at -9.21% and 1 Month at 0.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of EKI Energy Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of EKI Energy Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.41 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.59 %

QUICKLINKS FOR EKI Energy Services Ltd

