SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹277.95
Prev. Close₹276.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹122.46
Day's High₹281.8
Day's Low₹262.35
52 Week's High₹448.7
52 Week's Low₹207
Book Value₹153.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)724.18
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.52
27.51
6.87
5.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
386.42
511.32
402.38
19.85
Net Worth
413.94
538.83
409.25
24.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
190.78
65.9
19.75
6.98
yoy growth (%)
189.49
233.59
182.75
285.93
Raw materials
-149.67
-53.1
-15.91
-4.89
As % of sales
78.44
80.57
80.53
70.08
Employee costs
-8.47
-4.51
-1.53
-0.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
24.91
5.94
0.91
0.35
Depreciation
-0.38
-0.19
-0.04
-0.05
Tax paid
-6.22
-1.43
-0.23
-0.08
Working capital
17.23
-0.04
0.64
0.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
189.49
233.59
182.75
285.93
Op profit growth
311.87
570.45
44.53
75.61
EBIT growth
317.13
506.98
64.4
86.37
Net profit growth
314.28
563.22
152.84
138.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
263.39
1,286.45
1,800.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
263.39
1,286.45
1,800.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
10.76
12.87
1.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manish Kumar Dabkara
Whole-time Director
Naveen Sharma
Whole Time Director & CFO
Sonali Sheikh
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Priyanka Dabkara
Independent Director
Ritesh Gupta
Independent Director
Burhanuddin Ali Husain Maksi Wala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Itisha Sahu
Additional Director
Astha Pareek
Reports by EKI Energy Services Ltd
Summary
EKI Energy Services Limited, erstwhile EnKing International in the climate sector globally, is a leading Carbon Credit Developer & Supplier across the globe under the Promotership, Mr. Manish Kumar Dabkara. The Company was incorporated on May 03, 2011 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Gwalior, in Madhya Pradesh. The Company is engaged in the business of climate change & sustainability advisory and carbon offsetting, along with business excellence advisory services including, ISO certification, management & training services on JIT/ Kaizen etc., and electrical safety audits. The Company expanded its business operations with ground presence in Brazil, Canada, Mexico, South Africa, Turkey, Kenya, Ghana, Argentina, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh & Vietnam. The Company has an established client base of over 2000 companies and organizations across the globe. The Company is offering services to various clients in the government and private sectors like power generation, waste management, clean development mechanism, airports and many more industries. The Company has a strong focus on community development and nature restoration projects which enable the generation of high-quality carbon credits with enhanced energy access and resilient ecosystems. It works for projects across a realm of services including plastic waste management, green hydrogen and green ammonia, green steel, transportation energy efficiency & modal-shift, green mobility and metal recycling
Read More
The EKI Energy Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹262.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of EKI Energy Services Ltd is ₹724.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of EKI Energy Services Ltd is 0 and 1.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a EKI Energy Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of EKI Energy Services Ltd is ₹207 and ₹448.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
EKI Energy Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.68%, 3 Years at -52.68%, 1 Year at -35.75%, 6 Month at -17.00%, 3 Month at -9.21% and 1 Month at 0.07%.
