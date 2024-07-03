Summary

EKI Energy Services Limited, erstwhile EnKing International in the climate sector globally, is a leading Carbon Credit Developer & Supplier across the globe under the Promotership, Mr. Manish Kumar Dabkara. The Company was incorporated on May 03, 2011 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Gwalior, in Madhya Pradesh. The Company is engaged in the business of climate change & sustainability advisory and carbon offsetting, along with business excellence advisory services including, ISO certification, management & training services on JIT/ Kaizen etc., and electrical safety audits. The Company expanded its business operations with ground presence in Brazil, Canada, Mexico, South Africa, Turkey, Kenya, Ghana, Argentina, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh & Vietnam. The Company has an established client base of over 2000 companies and organizations across the globe. The Company is offering services to various clients in the government and private sectors like power generation, waste management, clean development mechanism, airports and many more industries. The Company has a strong focus on community development and nature restoration projects which enable the generation of high-quality carbon credits with enhanced energy access and resilient ecosystems. It works for projects across a realm of services including plastic waste management, green hydrogen and green ammonia, green steel, transportation energy efficiency & modal-shift, green mobility and metal recycling

