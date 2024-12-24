|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|23 Dec 2024
|15 Jan 2025
|Newspaper publication in respect of prior intimation of notice of 01st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for the financial year 2024-25 Notice of 1st Extra- Ordinary General Meeting for the Financial Year 2024-25 scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 through video conferencing (VC)/ other audio visual means (OAVM). (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 24.12.2024) Alteration in ancillary object clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company Appointment of Mr. Mohit Kumar Agarwal as Whole Time Director of the Company, designated as Whole Time Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/01/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.