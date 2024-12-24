Newspaper publication in respect of prior intimation of notice of 01st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for the financial year 2024-25 Notice of 1st Extra- Ordinary General Meeting for the Financial Year 2024-25 scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 through video conferencing (VC)/ other audio visual means (OAVM). (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 24.12.2024) Alteration in ancillary object clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company Appointment of Mr. Mohit Kumar Agarwal as Whole Time Director of the Company, designated as Whole Time Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/01/2025)