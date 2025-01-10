EKI Energy Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.52
27.51
6.87
5.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
386.42
511.32
402.38
19.85
Net Worth
413.94
538.83
409.25
24.9
Minority Interest
Debt
2.02
64.91
0.85
1.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.17
0.32
0.03
0
Total Liabilities
416.13
604.06
410.13
26.37
Fixed Assets
115.02
110.59
29.75
1.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
35.84
45.29
23.02
4.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.39
0.25
0.22
0.06
Networking Capital
218.48
338.61
343.89
4.71
Inventories
126.04
306.59
195.94
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
43.22
28.65
139.53
6.54
Debtor Days
12.51
Other Current Assets
295.77
280.33
158.5
11.45
Sundry Creditors
-40.72
-73.06
-106.47
-12.37
Creditor Days
23.66
Other Current Liabilities
-205.83
-203.9
-43.61
-0.91
Cash
46.42
109.33
13.25
15.6
Total Assets
416.15
604.07
410.13
26.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.