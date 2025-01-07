iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

EKI Energy Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

263.15
(0.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR EKI Energy Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

190.78

65.9

19.75

6.98

yoy growth (%)

189.49

233.59

182.75

285.93

Raw materials

-149.67

-53.1

-15.91

-4.89

As % of sales

78.44

80.57

80.53

70.08

Employee costs

-8.47

-4.51

-1.53

-0.74

As % of sales

4.44

6.84

7.75

10.65

Other costs

-7.31

-2.14

-1.39

-0.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.83

3.24

7.06

10.18

Operating profit

25.32

6.14

0.91

0.63

OPM

13.27

9.32

4.64

9.08

Depreciation

-0.38

-0.19

-0.04

-0.05

Interest expense

-0.25

-0.08

-0.07

-0.24

Other income

0.22

0.08

0.12

0.02

Profit before tax

24.91

5.94

0.91

0.35

Taxes

-6.22

-1.43

-0.23

-0.08

Tax rate

-24.96

-24.08

-25.75

-24.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

18.69

4.51

0.68

0.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

18.69

4.51

0.68

0.26

yoy growth (%)

314.28

563.22

152.84

138.45

NPM

9.79

6.84

3.44

3.85

EKI Energy : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR EKI Energy Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.