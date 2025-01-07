Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
190.78
65.9
19.75
6.98
yoy growth (%)
189.49
233.59
182.75
285.93
Raw materials
-149.67
-53.1
-15.91
-4.89
As % of sales
78.44
80.57
80.53
70.08
Employee costs
-8.47
-4.51
-1.53
-0.74
As % of sales
4.44
6.84
7.75
10.65
Other costs
-7.31
-2.14
-1.39
-0.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.83
3.24
7.06
10.18
Operating profit
25.32
6.14
0.91
0.63
OPM
13.27
9.32
4.64
9.08
Depreciation
-0.38
-0.19
-0.04
-0.05
Interest expense
-0.25
-0.08
-0.07
-0.24
Other income
0.22
0.08
0.12
0.02
Profit before tax
24.91
5.94
0.91
0.35
Taxes
-6.22
-1.43
-0.23
-0.08
Tax rate
-24.96
-24.08
-25.75
-24.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
18.69
4.51
0.68
0.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
18.69
4.51
0.68
0.26
yoy growth (%)
314.28
563.22
152.84
138.45
NPM
9.79
6.84
3.44
3.85
