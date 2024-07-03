EKI Energy Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
143.12
178.21
77.88
43.52
78.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
143.12
178.21
77.88
43.52
78.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.98
3.17
7.77
1.67
0.75
Total Income
149.1
181.38
85.65
45.18
79.71
Total Expenditure
142.21
177.86
112.91
66.28
121.4
PBIDT
6.89
3.52
-27.26
-21.1
-41.69
Interest
0.13
0.17
0.21
1.03
0.59
PBDT
6.76
3.35
-27.47
-22.13
-42.29
Depreciation
2.49
3.35
1.61
1.3
1.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.04
0.16
0.01
0.37
0
Deferred Tax
0.01
-0.19
0.01
-0.46
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
4.22
0.04
-29.11
-23.33
-43.47
Minority Interest After NP
0.2
-1.27
-1.17
-0.76
-0.57
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.02
1.31
-27.94
-22.57
-42.91
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.02
1.31
-27.94
-22.57
-42.91
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.53
0.01
-10.57
-8.48
-15.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.53
27.53
27.52
27.52
27.52
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.81
1.97
-35
-48.48
-52.8
PBDTM(%)
4.72
1.87
-35.27
-50.85
-53.56
PATM(%)
2.94
0.02
-37.37
-53.6
-55.06
