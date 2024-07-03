iifl-logo-icon 1
EKI Energy Services Ltd Quarterly Results

263.15
(0.21%)
Jan 7, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

143.12

178.21

77.88

43.52

78.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

143.12

178.21

77.88

43.52

78.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.98

3.17

7.77

1.67

0.75

Total Income

149.1

181.38

85.65

45.18

79.71

Total Expenditure

142.21

177.86

112.91

66.28

121.4

PBIDT

6.89

3.52

-27.26

-21.1

-41.69

Interest

0.13

0.17

0.21

1.03

0.59

PBDT

6.76

3.35

-27.47

-22.13

-42.29

Depreciation

2.49

3.35

1.61

1.3

1.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.04

0.16

0.01

0.37

0

Deferred Tax

0.01

-0.19

0.01

-0.46

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

4.22

0.04

-29.11

-23.33

-43.47

Minority Interest After NP

0.2

-1.27

-1.17

-0.76

-0.57

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.02

1.31

-27.94

-22.57

-42.91

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.02

1.31

-27.94

-22.57

-42.91

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.53

0.01

-10.57

-8.48

-15.8

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.53

27.53

27.52

27.52

27.52

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.81

1.97

-35

-48.48

-52.8

PBDTM(%)

4.72

1.87

-35.27

-50.85

-53.56

PATM(%)

2.94

0.02

-37.37

-53.6

-55.06

