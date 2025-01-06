EKI Energy Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
24.91
5.94
0.91
0.35
Depreciation
-0.38
-0.19
-0.04
-0.05
Tax paid
-6.22
-1.43
-0.23
-0.08
Working capital
17.23
-0.04
0.64
0.66
Other operating items
Operating
35.53
4.27
1.27
0.87
Capital expenditure
-2.89
4.62
0.07
-0.71
Free cash flow
32.64
8.89
1.34
0.16
Equity raised
12.31
3.24
1.83
1.86
Investing
4.82
0
0
-0.05
Financing
0.45
-0.2
0.66
2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
50.23
11.94
3.84
3.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.