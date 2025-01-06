iifl-logo-icon 1
EKI Energy Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

262.35
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR EKI Energy Services Ltd

EKI Energy FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

24.91

5.94

0.91

0.35

Depreciation

-0.38

-0.19

-0.04

-0.05

Tax paid

-6.22

-1.43

-0.23

-0.08

Working capital

17.23

-0.04

0.64

0.66

Other operating items

Operating

35.53

4.27

1.27

0.87

Capital expenditure

-2.89

4.62

0.07

-0.71

Free cash flow

32.64

8.89

1.34

0.16

Equity raised

12.31

3.24

1.83

1.86

Investing

4.82

0

0

-0.05

Financing

0.45

-0.2

0.66

2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

50.23

11.94

3.84

3.97

QUICKLINKS FOR EKI Energy Services Ltd

