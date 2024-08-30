iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

EKI Energy Services Ltd AGM

247.85
(1.02%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:52:00 AM

EKI Energy CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
Pursuant to regulations 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of EKI Energy Services Limited (EKIESL or the Company) at its Meeting held today i.e., Tuesday , July 23, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with limited review report issued by the statutory auditors M/s. Dassani and Associates LLP, Chartered accountant. Disclosure of Voting Results - 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we hereby submit proceeding of the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Read less.. Proceeding of 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company Increase in authorized share capital of the Company and alteration of capital clause of memorandum of association of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)

EKI Energy: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR EKI Energy Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.