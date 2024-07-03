EKI Energy Services Ltd Summary

EKI Energy Services Limited, erstwhile EnKing International in the climate sector globally, is a leading Carbon Credit Developer & Supplier across the globe under the Promotership, Mr. Manish Kumar Dabkara. The Company was incorporated on May 03, 2011 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Gwalior, in Madhya Pradesh. The Company is engaged in the business of climate change & sustainability advisory and carbon offsetting, along with business excellence advisory services including, ISO certification, management & training services on JIT/ Kaizen etc., and electrical safety audits. The Company expanded its business operations with ground presence in Brazil, Canada, Mexico, South Africa, Turkey, Kenya, Ghana, Argentina, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh & Vietnam. The Company has an established client base of over 2000 companies and organizations across the globe. The Company is offering services to various clients in the government and private sectors like power generation, waste management, clean development mechanism, airports and many more industries. The Company has a strong focus on community development and nature restoration projects which enable the generation of high-quality carbon credits with enhanced energy access and resilient ecosystems. It works for projects across a realm of services including plastic waste management, green hydrogen and green ammonia, green steel, transportation energy efficiency & modal-shift, green mobility and metal recycling, amongst others. As climate experts/consultants, the Company enable organizations to understand climate nuances seamlessly and accredited their GHG mitigation projects for high quality carbon credits. Their team of climate experts ensure end-to-end carbon project life cycle management. In the year 2011 , the Company started the business of climate change advisory services involving consultancy for validation, registration, monitoring, verification, issuance and trading of eligible Carbon Credits Projects as from CDM (Clean Development Mechanism) /VCS (Verified Carbon Standard) Project. In 2013, the Company initiated first project under Gold Standard. The Company started various other services like Business Excellence Advisory & Training Services. In 2014, it ventured into the business of Carbon credit trading. In 2018, it ventured into New vertical business of Electrical Safety Audit and entered the Southeast Asian market in 2019.The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified provider of different types of services relating to carbon offsets generation projects and National/ International management standards implementation, management consulting, audit, training while considering the context of the organization and meeting the needs and expectations of all interested parties stakeholders, statutory and regulatory requirements.The Company has obtained ESCO grading under the aegis of Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power, Government of India. The Company have been assigned ICRA-BEE Grade 3 that indicates Good ability of the graded energy service company to carry out energy efficiency audits and undertake energy efficiency projects during the year 2020. The Company received membership with International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) and is the CDP i.e. Carbon Disclosure Project, global gold accredited climate change consultancy partner in FY 2020. The Company became a Member with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as well in 2020.The Company made an Initial Public Offer of 18,24,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 18.60 Crore in n March, 2021.GHG Reduction Technologies Private Limited, was incorporated as a Subsidiary Company of the Company effective January 6, 2022. The Company acquired 51% stake in Glofix Advisory Services Private Limited, making it a subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. February 11, 2022 to expand the business.In 2024, the Company achieved significant milestones by initiating production and dispatches of IOCL Surya Nutan. It incorporated two wholly owned subsidiaries: EKI Community Development Foundation effective from June 02, 2023 and EnKing Community Projects PTE. LTD. effective from April 18, 2023. The Company further acquired 26% stake in WOCE Solutions Private Limited, making it an associate of the Company in 2024.