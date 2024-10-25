iifl-logo-icon 1
EKI Energy Services Ltd Board Meeting

254
(1.89%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:47:00 AM

EKI Energy CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
EKI Energy Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of EKI Energy Services Limited (EKIESL or the Company) at its Meeting held today i.e., October 25, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, along with limited review report issued by the statutory auditors M/s. Dassani and Associates LLP. 2. Closure of EnKing International FZCO, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting23 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
EKI Energy Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to regulations 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of EKI Energy Services Limited (EKIESL or the Company) at its Meeting held today i.e., Tuesday , July 23, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with limited review report issued by the statutory auditors M/s. Dassani and Associates LLP, Chartered accountant. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024)
Board Meeting12 May 20243 May 2024
EKI Energy Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to regulations 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of EKI Energy Services Limited (EKIESL or the Company) at its Meeting held today i.e., Sunday , May 12, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with Independent Auditors report issued by the statutory auditors M/s. Dassani and Associates LLP, Chartered accountant. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.05.2024)
Board Meeting23 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
EKI Energy Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financials results of the Company for quarter and nine-months ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to regulations 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of EKI Energy Services Limited (EKIESL or the Company) at its Meeting held today i.e., Tuesday , January 23, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, along with limited review report issued by the statutory auditors M/s. Dassani and Associates, Chartered accountant. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)

