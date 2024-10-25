Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

EKI Energy Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of EKI Energy Services Limited (EKIESL or the Company) at its Meeting held today i.e., October 25, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, along with limited review report issued by the statutory auditors M/s. Dassani and Associates LLP. 2. Closure of EnKing International FZCO, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

EKI Energy Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to regulations 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of EKI Energy Services Limited (EKIESL or the Company) at its Meeting held today i.e., Tuesday , July 23, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with limited review report issued by the statutory auditors M/s. Dassani and Associates LLP, Chartered accountant. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024)

Board Meeting 12 May 2024 3 May 2024

EKI Energy Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to regulations 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of EKI Energy Services Limited (EKIESL or the Company) at its Meeting held today i.e., Sunday , May 12, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with Independent Auditors report issued by the statutory auditors M/s. Dassani and Associates LLP, Chartered accountant. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024