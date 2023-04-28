To the Members of M/s.Elango Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Financial Statements of Elango IndustriesLimited (the Company),which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, (including thestatement of other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow, the statement of changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information(herein after referred to as ‘Standalone Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us,except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion in our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (IND AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profits including other comprehensive Income,its cash flows and the statement of changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for QualifiedOpinion

Based on information provided to us by management, the Standalone Financial Statements consists of a Rs.1,09,96,636/- under Other Non-Current Assets - Electricity Subsidy . As per explanations received; this is Electricity Subsidy receivable pending for a long period. In the absence of adequate information with regard to their present status, we are unable to ascertain the recoverability of this balance. Balance confirmation for transactions with some of the Companies who are Related Parties are to be obtained and reconciled.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company inaccordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriateto provideabasis forourqualified opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our Professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statement as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

In addition to the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S. Key Audit Matters No. Auditors Response 1 The revenue recognition accounting standard involves certain key judgments relating to identification of distinct Performance obligations, determination of transaction price of the identified performance obligations, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognized over a period. Read analyzed and identified the distinct performance obligations in the Operation and Maintenancecontracts. Compared these performance obligations with that identified and recorded by the company. Considered the terms of the contracts to determine the transaction price including any variable consideration to verify the transaction price used to compute revenue and to test the basis of estimation of the variable consideration. Performed analytical procedures for reasonableness of revenues disclosed by type and service offerings. We reviewed the collation of information and the logic of the revenue recognition from the Operation andManagement services used to prepare the disclosure relating to the periods over which the Performance obligations will be satisfied.

Information other than Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to the Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance Report and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. We have concluded that such material misstatement of the other information exist in respect of matters described in the basis for qualified opinion section above.

Responsibility of Management and those charged with governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘theAct) with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, cash flows and the statement of changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended and the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safe guarding the assets of the Company and

for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies;making judgments and estimates thatare reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal

financialcontrols,thatwereoperatingeffectivelyforensuringtheaccuracyandcompletenessof the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalonefinancial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process. AuditorsResponsibility for theAudit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions,misrepresentations,or theoverride of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.Under section 143(3)(i) of Act,we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statement or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained upto the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statement, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (AuditorsReport) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section(11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A, astatement on thematters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required bySection 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. Except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and statement of changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. Except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above,in ouropinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with theIndian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on

record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section164(2)of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in ‘Annexure B; and

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according the explanations give to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best ofourinformation and accordingto the explanations given to us :

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the investor Education and Protection Fund during the year, by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes

to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entity (Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No Dividend is declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination,which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instances of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014 is applicable from April,1 2023, reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of

our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is

adequately maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have intangible assets and hence this sub clause is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, all the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us, the company has no immovable properties and verification of original Title deeds does not arise.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property Plant & Equipment or Intangible Assets during the year and hence this clause is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company under the Benami transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no inventories hence this sub clause is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned Working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence this sub clause is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties during the year.

The Company has also not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to Firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties during the year. However the Company has granted advances in the earlier year, in the nature of loans, in respect of which the requisite information is as below:

(a) Based on audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted advance of Rs. 55,00,000 in the nature of loans to M/s. Kaveri Gas Power Private Limited, related party, during the Financial Year 2022-23 and for which full repayment is received during the Current Financial Year 2023-24.

(b) Based on audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the grant of advances in the nature of loans provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. Further, the Company has not given any loans to other parties during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of advances in the nature of

loans given, the repayment of principal and interest has been stipulated and the receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the outstanding principal and interest is received on 28.04.2023.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company stated above, the principal and interest is received back by the company on 28.04.2023.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security given by the Company, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits and accordingly this clause (v) is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) Maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the companies Act, 2013.

(vii) (a) According to the informations and explanations given to us, the Company is generally

regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues, wherever applicable, with the appropriate authorities during the year and no undisputed amounts payable were outstanding as at March 31 2024 for a period of more than six months from the day on which they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no disputed dues in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under Income Tax Act,1961(43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not

defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, funds raised on shortterm basis have, prima facie not been used during the year for long-term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not

raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence this sub clause is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence this sub clause is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period under review.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the Auditors in form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints were received during the year by the Company.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, this clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, transactions entered into with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013, where applicable. The details of all transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has an

internal audit system in commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by us, in determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered

into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them.

(xvi) (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve

Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence this sub clause 3(xvi)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b)According to the information and explanations given to us , the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence this sub clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have CIC. Hence this sub clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable to the Company..

(xvii) The company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 1,62,78,908/- in the financial year and has

incurred cash losses of Rs. 1,04,68,145/- in the immediately Preceding financial year.

(xviii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no resignation of statutory auditors during the year and hence this clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of its financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statement and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, no material uncertainty exists as at the date of audit report of the company and the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the Balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the financial statements of the Company, section 135 of the Companies Act is not applicable to the Company and hence this Clause is not applicable.

(xxi) There is no Consolidated Financial Statements and consequent qualifications or adverse remarks in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) of the companies included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and hence this clause is not applicable to the company.

ANNEXURE B -TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Elango Industries Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.