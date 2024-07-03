iifl-logo-icon 1
Elango Industries Ltd Share Price

11.25
(-4.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:30:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.36
  • Day's High12.36
  • 52 Wk High19.56
  • Prev. Close11.78
  • Day's Low11.25
  • 52 Wk Low 7.61
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.1
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.3
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Elango Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

12.36

Prev. Close

11.78

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

12.36

Day's Low

11.25

52 Week's High

19.56

52 Week's Low

7.61

Book Value

10.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.3

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Elango Industries Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Elango Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Elango Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.20%

Non-Promoter- 64.79%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 64.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Elango Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.82

3.82

3.82

3.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.17

0.31

0.46

0.91

Net Worth

3.99

4.13

4.28

4.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.25

0.15

0.51

0.48

yoy growth (%)

66.66

-70.58

6.25

67.56

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.02

-0.18

-0.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.05

0.03

-0.07

0.22

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0

-0.04

Working capital

-0.02

-2.3

-0.12

0.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

66.66

-70.58

6.25

67.56

Op profit growth

-271.58

-139.17

-139.95

-1,978.27

EBIT growth

44.46

-152.83

-132.2

-62.79

Net profit growth

12.57

-152.83

-139.8

-69.89

No Record Found

Elango Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Elango Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S Elangovan

Non Executive Director

S A Premkumar

Independent Director

Preethi Natarajan

Independent Director

M Ramasamy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nitesh Kumar Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Elango Industries Ltd

Summary

Elango Industries Limited, established in 1989, was manufacturing Steel Ingots from 1991 to 2003. The Company was promoted by Mr. S. Elangova. The Company came with Public Issue in 1993 for Rs. 2.63 Crore. It initially established a steel plant to produce steel ingots in Karaikal and Pondicherry in 1994. After about 10 years in the steel industry, it was sold and the promoters commissioned a 7 Mw Gas based power plant in 2005 in Mayiladuthurai. Later, seeing good prospects and opportunities in power generation business, another 63Mw captive power plant using coal was set up in 2012. Since then, the Company has majorly been a power generation and distribution company. It has been lately providing operation and maintenance services to power plants, which constitutes major revenue. Further, it started to market and sell the power produced by the power plants of its clients, to increase its revenue. During the financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22, however, the business is slowly recovering and the Companys financial position is better than the previous financial year. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of manufacturing steel ingots from the scrap materials. The plant is located at Marathur Village, in Maiyladuthurai of Nagai District. The Company focuses on external power contactor (EPC) contract for power plant. Kaveri Gas Power Limited (KGPL) is a special purpose vehicle (SPV), which was promoted by the Company. KGPL operates a natural gas-based captive power plant
Company FAQs

What is the Elango Industries Ltd share price today?

The Elango Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Elango Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elango Industries Ltd is ₹4.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Elango Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Elango Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Elango Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elango Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elango Industries Ltd is ₹7.61 and ₹19.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Elango Industries Ltd?

Elango Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.97%, 3 Years at 4.17%, 1 Year at 57.91%, 6 Month at -13.45%, 3 Month at -12.42% and 1 Month at -10.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Elango Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Elango Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.20 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 64.80 %

