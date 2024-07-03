Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹12.36
Prev. Close₹11.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹12.36
Day's Low₹11.25
52 Week's High₹19.56
52 Week's Low₹7.61
Book Value₹10.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.3
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.82
3.82
3.82
3.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.17
0.31
0.46
0.91
Net Worth
3.99
4.13
4.28
4.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.25
0.15
0.51
0.48
yoy growth (%)
66.66
-70.58
6.25
67.56
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.02
-0.18
-0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.05
0.03
-0.07
0.22
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
-0.04
Working capital
-0.02
-2.3
-0.12
0.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
66.66
-70.58
6.25
67.56
Op profit growth
-271.58
-139.17
-139.95
-1,978.27
EBIT growth
44.46
-152.83
-132.2
-62.79
Net profit growth
12.57
-152.83
-139.8
-69.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S Elangovan
Non Executive Director
S A Premkumar
Independent Director
Preethi Natarajan
Independent Director
M Ramasamy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nitesh Kumar Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Elango Industries Ltd
Summary
Elango Industries Limited, established in 1989, was manufacturing Steel Ingots from 1991 to 2003. The Company was promoted by Mr. S. Elangova. The Company came with Public Issue in 1993 for Rs. 2.63 Crore. It initially established a steel plant to produce steel ingots in Karaikal and Pondicherry in 1994. After about 10 years in the steel industry, it was sold and the promoters commissioned a 7 Mw Gas based power plant in 2005 in Mayiladuthurai. Later, seeing good prospects and opportunities in power generation business, another 63Mw captive power plant using coal was set up in 2012. Since then, the Company has majorly been a power generation and distribution company. It has been lately providing operation and maintenance services to power plants, which constitutes major revenue. Further, it started to market and sell the power produced by the power plants of its clients, to increase its revenue. During the financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22, however, the business is slowly recovering and the Companys financial position is better than the previous financial year. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of manufacturing steel ingots from the scrap materials. The plant is located at Marathur Village, in Maiyladuthurai of Nagai District. The Company focuses on external power contactor (EPC) contract for power plant. Kaveri Gas Power Limited (KGPL) is a special purpose vehicle (SPV), which was promoted by the Company. KGPL operates a natural gas-based captive power plant
The Elango Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elango Industries Ltd is ₹4.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Elango Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elango Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elango Industries Ltd is ₹7.61 and ₹19.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Elango Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.97%, 3 Years at 4.17%, 1 Year at 57.91%, 6 Month at -13.45%, 3 Month at -12.42% and 1 Month at -10.08%.
