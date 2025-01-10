iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Elango Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

11.27
(4.93%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Elango Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.82

3.82

3.82

3.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.17

0.31

0.46

0.91

Net Worth

3.99

4.13

4.28

4.73

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4

4.13

4.28

4.73

Fixed Assets

0.12

0.14

0.03

0.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.87

2.36

1.45

4.6

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.08

Debtor Days

116.8

Other Current Assets

4.61

4.76

1.52

4.61

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.05

Creditor Days

73

Other Current Liabilities

-0.73

-2.39

-0.06

-0.04

Cash

0

1.63

2.81

0.05

Total Assets

3.99

4.13

4.29

4.74

Elango Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Elango Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.