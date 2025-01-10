Elango Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.82
3.82
3.82
3.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.17
0.31
0.46
0.91
Net Worth
3.99
4.13
4.28
4.73
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4
4.13
4.28
4.73
Fixed Assets
0.12
0.14
0.03
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.87
2.36
1.45
4.6
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.08
Debtor Days
116.8
Other Current Assets
4.61
4.76
1.52
4.61
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.05
Creditor Days
73
Other Current Liabilities
-0.73
-2.39
-0.06
-0.04
Cash
0
1.63
2.81
0.05
Total Assets
3.99
4.13
4.29
4.74
