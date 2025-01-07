Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.25
0.15
0.51
0.48
yoy growth (%)
66.66
-70.58
6.25
67.56
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.02
-0.18
-0.19
As % of sales
13.13
19.7
36.34
40.08
Other costs
-0.27
-0.08
-0.41
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
109.88
57.93
80.44
15.27
Operating profit
-0.05
0.03
-0.08
0.21
OPM
-23.02
22.36
-16.78
44.64
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.11
0
0.01
0
Profit before tax
0.05
0.03
-0.07
0.22
Taxes
-0.01
0
0
-0.04
Tax rate
-22.07
0
0
-19.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.04
0.03
-0.07
0.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.04
0.03
-0.07
0.18
yoy growth (%)
12.57
-152.83
-139.8
-69.89
NPM
17.05
25.25
-14.05
37.51
