iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Elango Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.82
(4.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:16:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Elango Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.25

0.15

0.51

0.48

yoy growth (%)

66.66

-70.58

6.25

67.56

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.02

-0.18

-0.19

As % of sales

13.13

19.7

36.34

40.08

Other costs

-0.27

-0.08

-0.41

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

109.88

57.93

80.44

15.27

Operating profit

-0.05

0.03

-0.08

0.21

OPM

-23.02

22.36

-16.78

44.64

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.11

0

0.01

0

Profit before tax

0.05

0.03

-0.07

0.22

Taxes

-0.01

0

0

-0.04

Tax rate

-22.07

0

0

-19.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.04

0.03

-0.07

0.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.04

0.03

-0.07

0.18

yoy growth (%)

12.57

-152.83

-139.8

-69.89

NPM

17.05

25.25

-14.05

37.51

Elango Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Elango Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.