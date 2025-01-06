Elango Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.05
0.03
-0.07
0.22
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
-0.04
Working capital
-0.02
-2.3
-0.12
0.18
Other operating items
Operating
0.02
-2.26
-0.19
0.36
Capital expenditure
0.06
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.08
-2.26
-0.19
0.36
Equity raised
1.69
1.81
2.18
1.81
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.77
-0.45
1.99
2.18
