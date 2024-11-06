Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

ELANGO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 6th November 2024 at 3.30 pm inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 6th November, 2024 have appointed Mr. Nitesh Kumar Sharma as company Secretary and Compliance office of the Company with effect from 6th November, 2024 This is to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 6th November, 2024 at the registered office of the Company have inter alia considered and approved the unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024) We regret to inform you that due to an inadvertent insight the requisite disclosure regarding the appointment of Company Secretary was missed to attach at the time of submission of unaudited Financial results In light of this, we are hereby submitting the revised outcome of Board Metting including the missing disclosure for your reference and record Read less.. We regret to inform you that due to inadvertent oversight the requisite disclosure regarding the appointment of Company Secretary as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 In light of this, we are hereby submitting the revised outcome of Board Meeting including the missing disclosure for your reference and record Read less.. We regret to inform you that due to inadvertent oversight the requisite disclosure regarding the appointment of Company Secretary as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 In light of this, we are hereby submitting the revised outcome of Board Meeting including the missing disclosure for your reference and record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

ELANGO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 2nd August 2024 at 3.30 pm at the registered office of the Company at No. 3 Ranganathan Gardens 15th Main Road Extn Anna Nagar Chennai-600040 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 This is to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 2nd August, 2024 at the registered office of the Company have inter alia considered and approved the unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

ELANGO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Agenda for this Meeting includes among other things consideration and approval of audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 This is to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 27th May, 2024 at the registered office of the Company have inter alia: 1. Considered and approved the audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (copy enclosed) 2. Auditors report for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (copy enclosed) 3. Enclosed Statement on impact of Audit qualification 4. Enclosed a statement of non-applicability of deviation (s)or variations under Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024 5. Enclosed a statement of Non-Applicability of Regulation 23(9) of Security and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024