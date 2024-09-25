iifl-logo-icon 1
Elango Industries Ltd AGM

11.83
(4.97%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Elango Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Sep 202413 Sep 2024
AGM 25/09/2024 Please find enclosed herewith the AGM proceedings of the 35th AGM held on 25th September, 2024 at the Registered office of the Company through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024) This is to inform you that the 35th AGM of the Company concluded today at the registered office of the Company. The results of remote e-voting and voting during the AGM done by the shareholders on the resolutions will be forwarded separately on declaration of voting results Read less.. Proceedings of 35th AGM: Please find enclosed the AGM proceedings held on 25th September, 2024 at the registered office of the Company through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024) Please find enclosed herewith Voting results as per the requirement of Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 We also attach the consolidated Scrutinizers report received from the scrutinizer (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024)

