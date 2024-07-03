Elantas Beck India Ltd Summary

Elantas Beck India Limited (Formerly known as Beck India Limited) incorporated on March 15, 1956 is a subsidiary of Elantas GmbH Company based in Germany. Elantas GmbH is part of Altana Group whose Ultimate Holding Company is SKion GmbH. The Company manufactures specialty chemicals for electrical insulation and construction industries. It has manufacturing plants at Pimpri and Ankleshwar in India.The Company was promoted by Mahindra & Mahindra in collaboration with Dr Beck & Company, Germany. It went public in 1961. The company has collaboration with BASF Lacke and Farben, Germany, to manufacture paints at Satara. BASF, Germany, which had the controlling interest in the Company with a stake of 51% sold its stake to Schenectady International Inc. USA., on 1st Jan.98. The Company has developed over the years, one of the finest and widest ranges of synthetic insulations for the Indian industry. These ranges include wire enamels, varnishes, epoxy and unsaturated polyester resins to meet the needs of various sectors like the private, government and PSUs such as defence, railways, telecommunications, heavy electricals, etc. Company has requisite permission from the Govt. of India & RBI for Schenectady (India) Holding Ltd (SIHL), a wholly own subsidiary of Schenectady International Inc, USA acquired 51% of the Equity Capital of the Company from BASF Group. SIHL made an offer to acquired further 6.16% f the equity of the Company, the total holding of SIHL to 57.16%. Company has received the ISO-14001 Environment Management System Certification from RWTUV Germany. With the Acquisition of majority shareholding of the Company by the Schenectady Group, the name of the company has changed to Schenectady-Beck India Ltd.The Honble High Court, Mumbai has approved scheme of amalgamation of Schenectady India Ltd. with the company.During 2005, the companies production capacity of Wire enamels & Impregnating varnishes expanded from 8000 MT to 9500 MT. Synthetic Resins capacity stood at 4500 MT.During 2007, waterbased acrylic / polyurethane wall coating products for both exterior and interior applications were introduced. A unique waterbased, single component Rust Converter - rust remover cum primer was also introduced for construction industry. A new 1ST reactor with support equipment to expand capacity for varnishes and related resins was commissioned during the year 2007.Consequent to the sale of the Pharmaceutical business of Altana AG Germany to Nycomed of Denmark in December 2006, the Group repositioned itself as a pure speciality chemicals company. Hence Beck India Ltd. was renamed as ELANTAS Beck India Ltd. in 2007.With effect from 15 September, 2009, the Company acquired the Casting & Potting Compounds Business of Shimo Resins Pvt. Ltd. With this acquisition, the company broadened and consolidated the Epoxy and Polyurethane Systems Business for Casting, Potting and Encapsulating and Sealing applications in Electrical & Electronics Industries.In 2013, the Company installed and commissioned a Thinning Vessel of 27 CuM capacity for wire enamel capacity enhancement, four storage tanks of 24 KL capacity each installed & commissioned for Imported Solvents and Dock Leveller for efficient and safe material handling and handling of ISO containers.During the year 2019, the Company acquired from Hubergroup India Private Limited, technical knowhow and the business intangibles pertaining to the wire enamel business on the 24 December 2019..