Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹12,749.95
Prev. Close₹12,783.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹41.63
Day's High₹13,000
Day's Low₹12,502
52 Week's High₹14,980
52 Week's Low₹7,601.05
Book Value₹1,017.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,062.53
P/E69.03
EPS185.2
Divi. Yield0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
7.93
7.93
7.93
7.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
724.07
590.67
496.75
433.67
Net Worth
732
598.6
504.68
441.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
522.13
383.13
394.06
409.11
yoy growth (%)
36.27
-2.77
-3.67
6.94
Raw materials
-350.65
-231.42
-253.71
-268.32
As % of sales
67.15
60.4
64.38
65.58
Employee costs
-31.07
-28.12
-27.35
-25.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Profit before tax
82.23
80.21
63.78
69.88
Depreciation
-12.11
-11.7
-7.35
-6.57
Tax paid
-24.49
-18.44
-14.22
-23.37
Working capital
24.8
-12.93
0.06
1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.27
-2.77
-3.67
6.94
Op profit growth
11.26
30.68
-16.89
-17.24
EBIT growth
2.55
25.42
-8.54
-13.75
Net profit growth
8.28
24.62
-24.66
19.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Suresh Talwar
Independent Director
Ranjal Laxmana Shenoy
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Martin Babilas
Alternate Director
Stefan Genten
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhijit Tikekar
Managing Director
Srikumar Ramakrishnan
Independent Director
Dhekne Vasant Nandkumar
Independent Director
Usha Rajeev
Director
Ravindra Kumar.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashutosh Kulkarni
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Elantas Beck India Ltd
Summary
Elantas Beck India Limited (Formerly known as Beck India Limited) incorporated on March 15, 1956 is a subsidiary of Elantas GmbH Company based in Germany. Elantas GmbH is part of Altana Group whose Ultimate Holding Company is SKion GmbH. The Company manufactures specialty chemicals for electrical insulation and construction industries. It has manufacturing plants at Pimpri and Ankleshwar in India.The Company was promoted by Mahindra & Mahindra in collaboration with Dr Beck & Company, Germany. It went public in 1961. The company has collaboration with BASF Lacke and Farben, Germany, to manufacture paints at Satara. BASF, Germany, which had the controlling interest in the Company with a stake of 51% sold its stake to Schenectady International Inc. USA., on 1st Jan.98. The Company has developed over the years, one of the finest and widest ranges of synthetic insulations for the Indian industry. These ranges include wire enamels, varnishes, epoxy and unsaturated polyester resins to meet the needs of various sectors like the private, government and PSUs such as defence, railways, telecommunications, heavy electricals, etc. Company has requisite permission from the Govt. of India & RBI for Schenectady (India) Holding Ltd (SIHL), a wholly own subsidiary of Schenectady International Inc, USA acquired 51% of the Equity Capital of the Company from BASF Group. SIHL made an offer to acquired further 6.16% f the equity of the Company, the total holding of SIHL to 57.16%. Company has recei
Read More
The Elantas Beck India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12692.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elantas Beck India Ltd is ₹10062.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Elantas Beck India Ltd is 69.03 and 12.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elantas Beck India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elantas Beck India Ltd is ₹7601.05 and ₹14980 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Elantas Beck India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.82%, 3 Years at 50.92%, 1 Year at 53.45%, 6 Month at 15.16%, 3 Month at -3.73% and 1 Month at -2.83%.
