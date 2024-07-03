iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Elantas Beck India Ltd Share Price

12,692.9
(-0.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:47:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12,749.95
  • Day's High13,000
  • 52 Wk High14,980
  • Prev. Close12,783.55
  • Day's Low12,502
  • 52 Wk Low 7,601.05
  • Turnover (lac)41.63
  • P/E69.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,017.56
  • EPS185.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,062.53
  • Div. Yield0.04
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Elantas Beck India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

12,749.95

Prev. Close

12,783.55

Turnover(Lac.)

41.63

Day's High

13,000

Day's Low

12,502

52 Week's High

14,980

52 Week's Low

7,601.05

Book Value

1,017.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,062.53

P/E

69.03

EPS

185.2

Divi. Yield

0.04

Elantas Beck India Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Apr, 2024

arrow

20 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

arrow

8 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Elantas Beck India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Elantas Beck India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:59 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 750.00%

Foreign: 75.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 12.55%

Institutions: 12.55%

Non-Institutions: 12.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Elantas Beck India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

7.93

7.93

7.93

7.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

724.07

590.67

496.75

433.67

Net Worth

732

598.6

504.68

441.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

522.13

383.13

394.06

409.11

yoy growth (%)

36.27

-2.77

-3.67

6.94

Raw materials

-350.65

-231.42

-253.71

-268.32

As % of sales

67.15

60.4

64.38

65.58

Employee costs

-31.07

-28.12

-27.35

-25.58

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Profit before tax

82.23

80.21

63.78

69.88

Depreciation

-12.11

-11.7

-7.35

-6.57

Tax paid

-24.49

-18.44

-14.22

-23.37

Working capital

24.8

-12.93

0.06

1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarDec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.27

-2.77

-3.67

6.94

Op profit growth

11.26

30.68

-16.89

-17.24

EBIT growth

2.55

25.42

-8.54

-13.75

Net profit growth

8.28

24.62

-24.66

19.43

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Elantas Beck India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Elantas Beck India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Suresh Talwar

Independent Director

Ranjal Laxmana Shenoy

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Martin Babilas

Alternate Director

Stefan Genten

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhijit Tikekar

Managing Director

Srikumar Ramakrishnan

Independent Director

Dhekne Vasant Nandkumar

Independent Director

Usha Rajeev

Director

Ravindra Kumar.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashutosh Kulkarni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Elantas Beck India Ltd

Summary

Elantas Beck India Limited (Formerly known as Beck India Limited) incorporated on March 15, 1956 is a subsidiary of Elantas GmbH Company based in Germany. Elantas GmbH is part of Altana Group whose Ultimate Holding Company is SKion GmbH. The Company manufactures specialty chemicals for electrical insulation and construction industries. It has manufacturing plants at Pimpri and Ankleshwar in India.The Company was promoted by Mahindra & Mahindra in collaboration with Dr Beck & Company, Germany. It went public in 1961. The company has collaboration with BASF Lacke and Farben, Germany, to manufacture paints at Satara. BASF, Germany, which had the controlling interest in the Company with a stake of 51% sold its stake to Schenectady International Inc. USA., on 1st Jan.98. The Company has developed over the years, one of the finest and widest ranges of synthetic insulations for the Indian industry. These ranges include wire enamels, varnishes, epoxy and unsaturated polyester resins to meet the needs of various sectors like the private, government and PSUs such as defence, railways, telecommunications, heavy electricals, etc. Company has requisite permission from the Govt. of India & RBI for Schenectady (India) Holding Ltd (SIHL), a wholly own subsidiary of Schenectady International Inc, USA acquired 51% of the Equity Capital of the Company from BASF Group. SIHL made an offer to acquired further 6.16% f the equity of the Company, the total holding of SIHL to 57.16%. Company has recei
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Elantas Beck India Ltd share price today?

The Elantas Beck India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12692.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Elantas Beck India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elantas Beck India Ltd is ₹10062.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Elantas Beck India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Elantas Beck India Ltd is 69.03 and 12.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Elantas Beck India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elantas Beck India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elantas Beck India Ltd is ₹7601.05 and ₹14980 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Elantas Beck India Ltd?

Elantas Beck India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.82%, 3 Years at 50.92%, 1 Year at 53.45%, 6 Month at 15.16%, 3 Month at -3.73% and 1 Month at -2.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Elantas Beck India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Elantas Beck India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 12.56 %
Public - 12.44 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Elantas Beck India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.