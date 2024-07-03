Summary

Elantas Beck India Limited (Formerly known as Beck India Limited) incorporated on March 15, 1956 is a subsidiary of Elantas GmbH Company based in Germany. Elantas GmbH is part of Altana Group whose Ultimate Holding Company is SKion GmbH. The Company manufactures specialty chemicals for electrical insulation and construction industries. It has manufacturing plants at Pimpri and Ankleshwar in India.The Company was promoted by Mahindra & Mahindra in collaboration with Dr Beck & Company, Germany. It went public in 1961. The company has collaboration with BASF Lacke and Farben, Germany, to manufacture paints at Satara. BASF, Germany, which had the controlling interest in the Company with a stake of 51% sold its stake to Schenectady International Inc. USA., on 1st Jan.98. The Company has developed over the years, one of the finest and widest ranges of synthetic insulations for the Indian industry. These ranges include wire enamels, varnishes, epoxy and unsaturated polyester resins to meet the needs of various sectors like the private, government and PSUs such as defence, railways, telecommunications, heavy electricals, etc. Company has requisite permission from the Govt. of India & RBI for Schenectady (India) Holding Ltd (SIHL), a wholly own subsidiary of Schenectady International Inc, USA acquired 51% of the Equity Capital of the Company from BASF Group. SIHL made an offer to acquired further 6.16% f the equity of the Company, the total holding of SIHL to 57.16%. Company has recei

