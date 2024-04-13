Intimation of 68th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 07th May, 2024 at 10.30 a.m. (IST) through VC/OAVM facility, details of Book Closure and details of payment of Dividend. Corporate Action- Fixes Book Closure for AGM and Payment of Dividend for the Financial year 2023, if approved by shareholders at the 68th Annual General Meeting scheduled on 07th May, 2024 Kindly find enclosed herewith 68th Annual Report of the Company for the year ended 31st December, 2023 along with Annual General Meeting Notice and Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report. The 68th Annual General Meeting is scheduled on Tuesday, 07th May, 2024 at 10.30 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means. Please find enclosed herewith Notice of 68th Annual General Meeting of the Company, scheduled on Tuesday, 07th May, 2024 at 10.30 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/04/2024) AGM 07/05/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 12.04.2024) Proceedings of 68th Annual General Meeting of ELANTAS Beck India Limited held on Tuesday, 07th May, 2024 at 10.30 a.m. (IST) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024)