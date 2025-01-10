Elantas Beck India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
7.93
7.93
7.93
7.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
724.07
590.67
496.75
433.67
Net Worth
732
598.6
504.68
441.6
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
26.31
17.78
15.61
12.9
Total Liabilities
758.31
616.38
520.29
454.5
Fixed Assets
116.46
111.05
117.24
120.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
517.14
356.29
261.35
217.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.91
3.16
3.25
3.72
Networking Capital
64.76
103.62
120.81
86.07
Inventories
73.24
79.85
83.93
52.68
Inventory Days
58.67
50.18
Sundry Debtors
102.03
102.39
86.84
70.51
Debtor Days
60.7
67.17
Other Current Assets
14.62
25.65
51.51
48.36
Sundry Creditors
-94
-73.96
-77.55
-61.31
Creditor Days
54.21
58.4
Other Current Liabilities
-31.13
-30.31
-23.92
-24.17
Cash
57.03
42.27
17.64
26.62
Total Assets
758.3
616.39
520.29
454.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.