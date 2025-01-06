Elantas Beck India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Profit before tax
82.23
80.21
63.78
69.88
Depreciation
-12.11
-11.7
-7.35
-6.57
Tax paid
-24.49
-18.44
-14.22
-23.37
Working capital
24.8
-12.93
0.06
1
Other operating items
Operating
70.42
37.13
42.26
40.92
Capital expenditure
6.76
3.78
47.49
36.62
Free cash flow
77.18
40.91
89.75
77.54
Equity raised
863.53
748
657.62
535
Investing
43.63
57.88
-13.82
34.96
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
984.35
846.79
733.56
647.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.