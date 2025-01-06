iifl-logo-icon 1
Elantas Beck India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12,351.45
(-3.38%)
Jan 6, 2025

Elantas Beck FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Profit before tax

82.23

80.21

63.78

69.88

Depreciation

-12.11

-11.7

-7.35

-6.57

Tax paid

-24.49

-18.44

-14.22

-23.37

Working capital

24.8

-12.93

0.06

1

Other operating items

Operating

70.42

37.13

42.26

40.92

Capital expenditure

6.76

3.78

47.49

36.62

Free cash flow

77.18

40.91

89.75

77.54

Equity raised

863.53

748

657.62

535

Investing

43.63

57.88

-13.82

34.96

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

984.35

846.79

733.56

647.51

