Elantas Beck India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11,989
(-2.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:42:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

522.13

383.13

394.06

409.11

yoy growth (%)

36.27

-2.77

-3.67

6.94

Raw materials

-350.65

-231.42

-253.71

-268.32

As % of sales

67.15

60.4

64.38

65.58

Employee costs

-31.07

-28.12

-27.35

-25.58

As % of sales

5.95

7.34

6.94

6.25

Other costs

-62.14

-53.24

-59.17

-50.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.9

13.89

15.01

12.32

Operating profit

78.26

70.33

53.82

64.76

OPM

14.98

18.35

13.65

15.83

Depreciation

-12.11

-11.7

-7.35

-6.57

Interest expense

-0.24

-0.21

-0.33

-0.23

Other income

16.33

21.79

17.65

11.92

Profit before tax

82.23

80.21

63.78

69.88

Taxes

-24.49

-18.44

-14.22

-23.37

Tax rate

-29.78

-23

-22.3

-33.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

57.73

61.76

49.56

46.5

Exceptional items

9.14

0

0

19.28

Net profit

66.88

61.76

49.56

65.78

yoy growth (%)

8.28

24.62

-24.66

19.43

NPM

12.8

16.12

12.57

16.07

