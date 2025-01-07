Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
522.13
383.13
394.06
409.11
yoy growth (%)
36.27
-2.77
-3.67
6.94
Raw materials
-350.65
-231.42
-253.71
-268.32
As % of sales
67.15
60.4
64.38
65.58
Employee costs
-31.07
-28.12
-27.35
-25.58
As % of sales
5.95
7.34
6.94
6.25
Other costs
-62.14
-53.24
-59.17
-50.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.9
13.89
15.01
12.32
Operating profit
78.26
70.33
53.82
64.76
OPM
14.98
18.35
13.65
15.83
Depreciation
-12.11
-11.7
-7.35
-6.57
Interest expense
-0.24
-0.21
-0.33
-0.23
Other income
16.33
21.79
17.65
11.92
Profit before tax
82.23
80.21
63.78
69.88
Taxes
-24.49
-18.44
-14.22
-23.37
Tax rate
-29.78
-23
-22.3
-33.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
57.73
61.76
49.56
46.5
Exceptional items
9.14
0
0
19.28
Net profit
66.88
61.76
49.56
65.78
yoy growth (%)
8.28
24.62
-24.66
19.43
NPM
12.8
16.12
12.57
16.07
