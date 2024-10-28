Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

ELANTAS BECK INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 28th October, 2024- Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 30th September, 2024 The Board at its meeting held on 28th October, 2024 appointed Mr. Anurag Roy as President (Senior Management Personnel) w.e.f. 28th October, 2024. The detailed enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

ELANTAS BECK INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

ELANTAS BECK INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st March 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st March, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 07th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024