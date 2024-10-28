iifl-logo-icon 1
Elantas Beck India Ltd Board Meeting

Elantas Beck CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
ELANTAS BECK INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 28th October, 2024- Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 30th September, 2024 The Board at its meeting held on 28th October, 2024 appointed Mr. Anurag Roy as President (Senior Management Personnel) w.e.f. 28th October, 2024. The detailed enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
ELANTAS BECK INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting7 May 202425 Apr 2024
ELANTAS BECK INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st March 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st March, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 07th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024)
Board Meeting20 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
ELANTAS BECK INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 December 2023. b) and recommend Dividend for the year 2023 if any Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 02/02/2024) The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 20th February, 2024, Recommended Dividend of Rs. 5/- each per share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the year 2023, subject to deduction of tax, as applicable The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 20th February, 2024 has: 1. Approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st December, 2023 2. Recommended Payment of Dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the year 2023 3. Appointment of Mr. Ashutosh Kulkarni as Company Secretary and Compliance officer (KMP) w.e.f. 20th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.02.2024)

