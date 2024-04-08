The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 20th February, 2024, Recommended Dividend of Rs. 5/- each per share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the year 2023, subject to deduction of tax, as applicable Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 5/- per fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each (face value) i.e. for the financial year ended 31st December,2023 Corporate Action- Fixes Book Closure for AGM and Payment of Dividend for the Financial year 2023, if approved by shareholders at the 68th Annual General Meeting scheduled on 07th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/04/2024)