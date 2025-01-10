TO THE MEMBERS OF

ELEGANT FLORICULTURE & AGROTECH (I) LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Financial Statements of ELEGANT FLORICULTURE & AGROTECH (I) LIMITED (“the Company”) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income),the Statement of Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Change in Equity for the year then ended, and the notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “standalone Ind AS financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements, give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (“Ind AS”) and the accounting principles generally accepted in India,

a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024. b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit including comprehensive income for the year ended on that date; and c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date. d) In the case of Statement of Change in Equity, change in equity for the year ended on that date. .

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

As per SA 701, Key Audit Matters are applicable to the Listed Company in forming of our opinion, refer note 7 Loans & Advances and we do not provide separate opinion on these matters.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statement or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtained an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure-A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company, so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income),the Statement of Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Change in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure-B.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report that:

i) The Company is having the pending litigation with the Income-tax Department against the A.Y. 2017-18 and the demand is raised by the Income-tax Department is Rs.67.87 Lacs, the company has not made any provision in the financials against this demand. The company has deposited 20% of the demand which is a pre-requisite requirement to file the appeal against the order of the Assessing Officer as per Circular of the Income-tax Department.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investors Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) On the basis of above representations, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the above representations contained any material misstatement.

v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi) Based on our examination, which include test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining books of accounts for financial year ending 31 March 2024 which has features of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year from 01st April 2023 for all the relevant transactions recorded under software. Further during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

vii) As per proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Act, is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Act on preservation of audit trail as per Statutory Requirements for record retention is not applicable for Financial Year ended M arch 31,2024.

For Valawat & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 003623C Sd/- Priyansh Valawat Place: Mumbai Partner Date: 29th May 2024 Membership No.: 434660 UDIN: 24434660BKELJW8421

ANNEXURE-A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under the ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements ‘of our report to the members of ELEGANT FLORICULUTURE & AGROTECH (I) LIMITED, (‘the Company) for the year ended on March 31, 2024.

To the Best of our information and according to the explanation provided to us by the company and books of accounts examined by us in normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of its Property, Plant & Equipment and intangible assets:

(a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment; (B) The Company does not have any Intangible Assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of fixed assets which is, in our opinion, reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification;

(c) As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, we report that the title deed of the immovable property is held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date;

(d) As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year and hence provisions of Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

(e) As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder and hence provisions of Clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. In respect of its inventories:

(a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned new working capital limits in excess of Rupees five crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institution on the basis of the security of current assets at any point of time during the year.

iii. Since all loans given by Company are repayable on demand, the percentage of total loans repayable on demand to the total loans granted is 100%.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under Section 185 and Section 186 of the companies Act, 2013. Hence, provisions of Clause 3(iv) of the aforesaid Order in this regard are not applicable to the Company.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder to the extent notified. vi. As per the information and explanation given to us, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

vii. (a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to the Company to the appropriate authorities;

(b) The Company is having disputed statutory dues with the Income-tax Department against the A.Y. 2017-18 and the demand is raised by the Income-tax Department is Rs.67.87 Lacs, the Company has not made any provision in the financials against this demand. The company has deposited 20% of the demand which is a pre-requisite requirement to file the appeal against the order of the Assessing Officer as per Circular of the Income-tax Department.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions that are not recorded in the books of accounts and have been surrendered of disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. In Respect of borrowings:

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of principal and interest to banks and financial institutions.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loans during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(g) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence provisions of Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management. Clause 3(xi)(a) to (c) of the Order is, therefore, not applicable to the Company for the year under audit.

(b) No Form ADT-4 has been filed

(c) The company has not received any whistle-blower complaint during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company and hence provisions of Clause 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Section 177 of Companies Act, 2013 has been complied with.

(b) In our opinion and according the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into related parties transactions as per the provisions of Section 188 of Companies Act, 2013.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system and is in accordance with its size and business activities. (b) The report of the Internal Auditors has been provided to the statutory auditors.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or the persons connected with him and hence provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year under audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, and hence provisions of Clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions and nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, CSR provisions under section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, provisions of Clause 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company need not prepare consolidated standalone Ind AS financial statements. Accordingly, provisions of Clause 3(xxi) (a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For Valawat & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 003623C Sd/- Priyansh Valawat Place: Mumbai Partner Date: 29th May 2024 Membership No.: 434660 UDIN: 24434660BKELJW8421

ANNEXURE-B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of “ELEGANT FLORICULTURE & AGROTECH (i) LIMITED in the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note”) issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, 2013 to the extent applicable, to an audit of internal financial controls both issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A

Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and Directors of the Company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on “the internal control with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India”.