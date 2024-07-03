Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹6.53
Prev. Close₹6.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.59
Day's High₹6.73
Day's Low₹6.35
52 Week's High₹8.9
52 Week's Low₹5.12
Book Value₹10.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.4
P/E39.18
EPS0.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.97
19.97
19.97
19.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.98
0.96
1.09
0.95
Net Worth
20.95
20.93
21.06
20.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.75
0.53
0.99
1.25
yoy growth (%)
41.71
-46.29
-20.32
-36.26
Raw materials
-0.06
-0.01
-0.03
-0.01
As % of sales
8.62
3.47
3.64
1.31
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.09
-0.16
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.19
-0.1
0.05
0.11
Depreciation
-0.42
-0.43
-0.43
-0.43
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.34
-0.17
-0.1
Working capital
9.56
0.39
-8.41
7.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41.71
-46.29
-20.32
-36.26
Op profit growth
42.46
72.77
-114.27
-49.76
EBIT growth
-728.49
-128.23
-32.75
-70.2
Net profit growth
-130.68
261.12
-477.6
-96.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director
Mangesh Parashram Gadakh
Non Executive Director
Vijaykumar Babulal Soni
Non Executive Director
Nilamben Vipulbhai Suthar
Chairman & Independent Directo
Monil Navinchandra Vora
Independent Director
Gaurang Kanubhai Patel
Independent Director
Sameerbeg Rajakbeg Mirza
Executive Director
Hardik Dineshbhai Trivedi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd
Summary
Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Limited (Formerly known as Raymond Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd) was incorporated in 1993, with the object of setting up a Floriculture project for growing cutflowers mainly Roses for export. The Company is engaged in growing of cut flowers. It is primarily an exporter of roses and other flowers. It provides fertilizers and pesticides and supports them to market their flowers. It also produces pot flower plants.The Company business in floriculture or flower farming is the study of growing and marketing flowers and foliage plants. Floriculture includes cultivation of flowering and ornamental plants for direct sale or for use as raw materials in cosmetic and perfume industry and in the pharmaceutical sector. It also includes production of planting materials through seeds, cuttings, budding and grafting. Worldwide more than 140 countries are involved in commercial Floriculture. The leading flower producing country in the world is Netherlands and Germany is the biggest importer of flowers. Currently, most of the flower cultivators entering the business seek to create a niche in the global market for the Company. Fresh flowers from India are being exported to several countries such as the USA, UK, Netherlands, Japan, Germany, and United Arab Emirates etc. The Companys credit for the growth in exports goes to the various initiatives introduced by the Government. The floriculture industry has been identified as a priority sector by the gove
The Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd is ₹16.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd is 39.18 and 0.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd is ₹5.12 and ₹8.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.18%, 3 Years at 7.11%, 1 Year at -3.62%, 6 Month at 9.90%, 3 Month at -4.31% and 1 Month at -2.49%.
