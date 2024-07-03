iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd Share Price

6.38
(-4.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.53
  • Day's High6.73
  • 52 Wk High8.9
  • Prev. Close6.66
  • Day's Low6.35
  • 52 Wk Low 5.12
  • Turnover (lac)2.59
  • P/E39.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.47
  • EPS0.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.4
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

6.53

Prev. Close

6.66

Turnover(Lac.)

2.59

Day's High

6.73

Day's Low

6.35

52 Week's High

8.9

52 Week's Low

5.12

Book Value

10.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.4

P/E

39.18

EPS

0.17

Divi. Yield

0

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd Corporate Action

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 7.55%

Non-Promoter- 0.20%

Institutions: 0.19%

Non-Institutions: 92.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.97

19.97

19.97

19.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.98

0.96

1.09

0.95

Net Worth

20.95

20.93

21.06

20.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.75

0.53

0.99

1.25

yoy growth (%)

41.71

-46.29

-20.32

-36.26

Raw materials

-0.06

-0.01

-0.03

-0.01

As % of sales

8.62

3.47

3.64

1.31

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.09

-0.16

-0.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.19

-0.1

0.05

0.11

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.43

-0.43

-0.43

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.34

-0.17

-0.1

Working capital

9.56

0.39

-8.41

7.2

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

41.71

-46.29

-20.32

-36.26

Op profit growth

42.46

72.77

-114.27

-49.76

EBIT growth

-728.49

-128.23

-32.75

-70.2

Net profit growth

-130.68

261.12

-477.6

-96.39

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director

Mangesh Parashram Gadakh

Non Executive Director

Vijaykumar Babulal Soni

Non Executive Director

Nilamben Vipulbhai Suthar

Chairman & Independent Directo

Monil Navinchandra Vora

Independent Director

Gaurang Kanubhai Patel

Independent Director

Sameerbeg Rajakbeg Mirza

Executive Director

Hardik Dineshbhai Trivedi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd

Summary

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Limited (Formerly known as Raymond Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd) was incorporated in 1993, with the object of setting up a Floriculture project for growing cutflowers mainly Roses for export. The Company is engaged in growing of cut flowers. It is primarily an exporter of roses and other flowers. It provides fertilizers and pesticides and supports them to market their flowers. It also produces pot flower plants.The Company business in floriculture or flower farming is the study of growing and marketing flowers and foliage plants. Floriculture includes cultivation of flowering and ornamental plants for direct sale or for use as raw materials in cosmetic and perfume industry and in the pharmaceutical sector. It also includes production of planting materials through seeds, cuttings, budding and grafting. Worldwide more than 140 countries are involved in commercial Floriculture. The leading flower producing country in the world is Netherlands and Germany is the biggest importer of flowers. Currently, most of the flower cultivators entering the business seek to create a niche in the global market for the Company. Fresh flowers from India are being exported to several countries such as the USA, UK, Netherlands, Japan, Germany, and United Arab Emirates etc. The Companys credit for the growth in exports goes to the various initiatives introduced by the Government. The floriculture industry has been identified as a priority sector by the gove
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd share price today?

The Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd is ₹16.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd is 39.18 and 0.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd is ₹5.12 and ₹8.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd?

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.18%, 3 Years at 7.11%, 1 Year at -3.62%, 6 Month at 9.90%, 3 Month at -4.31% and 1 Month at -2.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 7.55 %
Institutions - 0.19 %
Public - 92.25 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.