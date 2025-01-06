iifl-logo-icon 1
Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.38
(-4.20%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd

Elegant Floricul FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.19

-0.1

0.05

0.11

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.43

-0.43

-0.43

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.34

-0.17

-0.1

Working capital

9.56

0.39

-8.41

7.2

Other operating items

Operating

9.27

-0.49

-8.97

6.77

Capital expenditure

0.06

0.06

0.08

0.03

Free cash flow

9.33

-0.43

-8.89

6.81

Equity raised

1.9

2.8

3.15

3.19

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.41

-0.25

-5.42

4.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

10.82

2.11

-11.15

14.94

