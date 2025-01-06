Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.19
-0.1
0.05
0.11
Depreciation
-0.42
-0.43
-0.43
-0.43
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.34
-0.17
-0.1
Working capital
9.56
0.39
-8.41
7.2
Other operating items
Operating
9.27
-0.49
-8.97
6.77
Capital expenditure
0.06
0.06
0.08
0.03
Free cash flow
9.33
-0.43
-8.89
6.81
Equity raised
1.9
2.8
3.15
3.19
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.41
-0.25
-5.42
4.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10.82
2.11
-11.15
14.94
