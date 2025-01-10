Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.97
19.97
19.97
19.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.98
0.96
1.09
0.95
Net Worth
20.95
20.93
21.06
20.92
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.01
0.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.12
0.18
0.25
0.32
Total Liabilities
21.07
21.11
21.32
21.66
Fixed Assets
4.33
4.7
2.08
2.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
16.64
16.15
19.14
19.08
Inventories
0
0.01
0
0.07
Inventory Days
0
47.72
Sundry Debtors
0.16
0.17
0.21
0.17
Debtor Days
101.04
115.91
Other Current Assets
16.8
16.27
19.03
19.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.03
-0.02
-0.18
Creditor Days
9.62
122.73
Other Current Liabilities
-0.28
-0.27
-0.08
-0.01
Cash
0.09
0.27
0.1
0.12
Total Assets
21.06
21.12
21.32
21.65
