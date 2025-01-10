iifl-logo-icon 1
Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

6.2
(0.49%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.97

19.97

19.97

19.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.98

0.96

1.09

0.95

Net Worth

20.95

20.93

21.06

20.92

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.01

0.42

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.12

0.18

0.25

0.32

Total Liabilities

21.07

21.11

21.32

21.66

Fixed Assets

4.33

4.7

2.08

2.45

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

16.64

16.15

19.14

19.08

Inventories

0

0.01

0

0.07

Inventory Days

0

47.72

Sundry Debtors

0.16

0.17

0.21

0.17

Debtor Days

101.04

115.91

Other Current Assets

16.8

16.27

19.03

19.03

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.03

-0.02

-0.18

Creditor Days

9.62

122.73

Other Current Liabilities

-0.28

-0.27

-0.08

-0.01

Cash

0.09

0.27

0.1

0.12

Total Assets

21.06

21.12

21.32

21.65

