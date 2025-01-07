iifl-logo-icon 1
Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.34
(-0.63%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.75

0.53

0.99

1.25

yoy growth (%)

41.71

-46.29

-20.32

-36.26

Raw materials

-0.06

-0.01

-0.03

-0.01

As % of sales

8.62

3.47

3.64

1.31

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.09

-0.16

-0.15

As % of sales

17.8

18.42

16.43

12.04

Other costs

-0.64

-0.47

-0.83

-0.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

84.42

88.9

83.27

67.9

Operating profit

-0.08

-0.05

-0.03

0.23

OPM

-10.85

-10.79

-3.35

18.73

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.43

-0.43

-0.43

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.06

-0.08

-0.08

Other income

0.75

0.45

0.6

0.4

Profit before tax

0.19

-0.1

0.05

0.11

Taxes

-0.05

-0.34

-0.17

-0.1

Tax rate

-27.26

330.59

-337.32

-90.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.13

-0.45

-0.12

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.02

Net profit

0.13

-0.45

-0.12

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-130.68

261.12

-477.6

-96.39

NPM

18.32

-84.61

-12.58

2.65

