|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.75
0.53
0.99
1.25
yoy growth (%)
41.71
-46.29
-20.32
-36.26
Raw materials
-0.06
-0.01
-0.03
-0.01
As % of sales
8.62
3.47
3.64
1.31
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.09
-0.16
-0.15
As % of sales
17.8
18.42
16.43
12.04
Other costs
-0.64
-0.47
-0.83
-0.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
84.42
88.9
83.27
67.9
Operating profit
-0.08
-0.05
-0.03
0.23
OPM
-10.85
-10.79
-3.35
18.73
Depreciation
-0.42
-0.43
-0.43
-0.43
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.06
-0.08
-0.08
Other income
0.75
0.45
0.6
0.4
Profit before tax
0.19
-0.1
0.05
0.11
Taxes
-0.05
-0.34
-0.17
-0.1
Tax rate
-27.26
330.59
-337.32
-90.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.13
-0.45
-0.12
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.02
Net profit
0.13
-0.45
-0.12
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-130.68
261.12
-477.6
-96.39
NPM
18.32
-84.61
-12.58
2.65
